New NPFL Season Promises Excitement with StarTimes

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has returned with a bang, promising an exciting season filled with competitive matches and thrilling storylines.

The 2024/25 season kicked off with a thrilling clash between defending champions Rangers International and El Kanemi Warriors, setting the tone for a highly

competitive campaign.

This year’s league is poised to be even more exciting, thanks to the increased visibility provided by StarTimes’s acquisition of the NPFL broadcasting rights.

The StarTimes broadcast deal has added another layer of excitement, bringing live matches directly into fans’ living rooms and captivating a broader audience nationwide.

This groundbreaking partnership has revolutionised the way fans experience the league, making it more accessible and enjoyable.

Teams to Watch

Rangers International

Defending champions Rangers have strengthened their squad with new signings, including Anayor Ogbonna, Ekeson Okorie, and Tekena Garando. Led by coach Fidelis Ilechukwu, they aim to become the first side to defend their title in over a decade.

Remo Stars

The Daniel Ogunmodede-led side has kept a bulk of last season’s squad and strengthened with new additions like Alex Oyowah and Faisal Sani. They seek to win the trophy after finishing second in back-to-back seasons.

Enyimba

Former champions Enyimba have lost players to abroad deals but acquired capable replacements like Wasiu Jimoh and Kalu Nweke. They seek to regain their title-winning form.

Kano Pillars

Now led by Usman Abd’Allah, Pillars have undergone significant restructuring and signed new players, including Mohammed Zulkifilu from Rangers.

Rivers United

Finidi George is on a redemption mission with the Port Harcourt-based club after his reputation was battered during his stint as Super Eagles coach. Rivers United have signed Taiwo Abdulrafiu and Bamidele Adeniyi as they seek to rebuild after losing players to foreign deals.

Plateau United

The Peace Boys have signed new players like Sadiq Abubakar, Adewale Adeyinka, and Chinedu Sunday, while losing Albert Hillary and Nenrot Silas. They seek to avoid a repeat of last season’s fizzling out.

Shooting Stars

Shooting Stars have bolstered their ranks with new signings like Lukman Binuyo and Ikouwem Utin, but lost key figures like Gbolagade Adelowo and Dele Aniyikaye.

They seek a return to the continent after coming agonizingly close last season.

Sunshine Stars

The Akure Gunners, led by Kennedy Boboye muscled their way out of the relegation waters last season. They have brought in Seth Mayi and Isaac James and some other young talents to push for a better campaign this season. Sunshine will be playing their home matches at the Dipo Dina Stadium Ijebu Ode with the Akure Stadium undergoing renovation.

Ikorodu City

Led by Bright Ozegbagbei, newcomers Ikorodu City have been prudent in their dealings as they pursue their main target of retaining their status at the end of the season.

Heartland FC

In a welcome development, Emmanuel Amuneke has joined Heartland FC, marking his return to the Nigerian football scene. After gaining valuable experience coaching in Sudan, Tanzania, and Egypt, Amuneke is now poised to make his mark on the home front.

With StarTimes cameras beaming live action from across match centers, this season promises to be interesting with lots of drama expected.

As fans eagerly anticipate the action, it is clear that Nigerian football is on the rise, and the future looks bright.