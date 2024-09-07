ICAN Harps on Professionalism at Global Conference

As the accounting profession continues to evolve, the Vice Chairman of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria- Ilupeju/Gbagada & District Society, (ICAN-IGDS), Dr.Titilayo Fowokan, has highlighted the crucial role of professionalism in shaping its future.

Fowokan, said this at the 9th Accountant Conference of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) that was held in Canada, recently.

The conference brought together accounting experts from around the world to discuss the future of the profession, focusing on the theme: “Strategic Upscaling of Accounting Professions within the Dynamics of Technology.”

The event which also marked Fowokan’s 55th birthday saw industry experts took turns to praise the ICAN Vice Chairman for her service and dedication to the Institute and the accounting profession at large.

Fowokan pledged continued commitment to the values of the discipline, expressing deep fulfillment in her decades-long career.

Reflecting on her multifaceted career, she said, “I’ve found immense fulfillment in my work across taxation, accounting, and forensic examination. The combination of professionalism and passion has not only fueled my growth but also unlocked international prospects.”

ICAN President, Davidson Alaribe, pointed out the need for accounting professionals to adapt to a rapidly evolving global landscape.

He affirmed that this would enhance accuracy, efficiency, and transparency as he addressed the conference theme earlier.

‘’As we embrace cutting-edge technologies, we must also prioritise ethics and integrity. The public’s trust in us is a privilege and a responsibility. We are dedicated to maintaining it through unwavering accuracy, fairness, and transparency in all our actions,” he stated.