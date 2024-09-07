Deborah Odutayo Takes Backbench with New Comedy Drama, Debbie’s Salon

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

In a recent conversation with THISDAY, seasoned producer Deborah Odutayo affectionately known as Debbie reflected on her illustrious career with characteristic humility. “You’re only as good as your last project,” she emphasised.

After more than three decades in the industry, producing content for television, radio, and cinema, Debbie is embarking on what she calls her “retirement project,” a comedy-drama series titled Debbie’s Salon

As the Group Executive Director at Royal Roots Communication, Debbie has been a driving force behind numerous indigenous productions, including popular titles such as My Mum & I, Edge of Paradise, Soul Sistas, About to Wed, and Beyond Blood.

Her passion for storytelling has been nurtured by industry legends like Sadiq Daba, Enebeli Elebuwa, Alhaji Danladi Bako, and CY Okonkwo, famous documentary producers.

Also the likes of Tade Ogidan Peter Igho, and Jimmy Atte, whom she fondly remember as mentors during her early days at the Nigerian Television Authority in 1986.

Debbie’s excitement about the industry’s growth is palpable. “Every year, I’m amazed by the talent we have in this country,” she said. “Despite all odds, the industry continues to thrive.” Yet, she believes that if Nigerian filmmakers had just a fraction of the resources available to their counterparts abroad, the nation’s film industry would reach even greater heights.

Now, with Debbie’s Salon, Debbie is returning to the producer’s chair, donning a casual black t-shirt, jeans, and Crocs, a departure from her usual attire, reflecting her focus on production over appearances.

The set, located within her Lekki-Ajah office complex, buzzes with activity as high-tech cameras capture scenes for the new series. Debbie is hands-on, walking through the set, and ensuring every detail is perfect.

“It’s been a while since I produced content myself,” Debbie admitted. “Although I’ve been executive producing, I felt that with this long-running series, I needed to be more involved.” For Debbie, Debbie’s Salon is more than just another project; it’s an opportunity to give back to the industry that has given her so much. “I want to empower the people who work with me, not just financially, but creatively,” she explained.

At 57, Debbie sees this series as a chance to reassess her legacy. “This project is about more than just the production value; it’s about reflecting on my journey and leaving something meaningful behind,” she said. “I want the story of Debbie’s Salon to resonate with everyone who watches it to see themselves in it, and to reflect on their own lives.”

“I should be able to see what good it has brought for me and where I am going as an individual. So I don’t want to see just the challenges,” the 2018 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) Head Judge, Debbie, explained.

The series, which blends comedy with social commentary, offers a humorous exploration of everyday life, relationships, and societal issues through the lens of a unisex salon. Debbie’s Salon isn’t just a place for haircuts and manicures; it’s a microcosm of society’s absurdities, joys, and challenges.

The show promises to engage audiences of all generations, with relatable stories driven by Gen-Z humor. “A lot of what’s happening on set mirrors the dynamics in real families and workplaces,” Debbie revealed.

Each episode will tackle everything from digital-age romance to spirited debates on politics and culture, weaving together hilarious mishaps and heartfelt moments. As she steps back from the limelight, Debbie is focused on leaving a lasting impact.

“This is my retirement project,” she said. “I want to empower others, to recognise those who go the extra mile on my set, and to create opportunities for everyone involved. Debbie’s Salon is my way of easing the tension, celebrating the love of people, and giving back to the community both in front of and behind.”