BATTLE FOR EDO STATE

Asue Ighodalo is the best candidate to lead the state, reckons JOHN MAYAKI

Saddled with a vacuous candidate and unable to articulate a serious campaign message, the APC in Edo has resorted to cheap shots and base attacks on its leading opponent, Dr. Asuen Ighodalo. One such attack is that he is an extension of the incumbent, and his emergence would result in the continuation of ongoing developments in the Obaseki administration. But is there anything wrong with continuity and building on an already laid foundation?

Even the Holy Book acknowledges the importance of continuity and consolidation. As we were taught by diligent priests who never disavowed the importance of education, “Paul planted, Apollo watered.” Obaseki is not perfect; no public administrator is. However, he has successfully shifted the thinking in government from “sharing” (a code word for rampant theft) to growing, effectively paving the way for unlocking economic opportunities for all.

He has numerous projects under his belt that have brought relief to the people, authored and secured the passage of policies that increased the state’s ranking in education, and attracted new investments. What is wrong with bringing onboard a proven economic expert who shares this vision and hopes to build on the progress?

In 2016, we voted massively for Mr. Godwin Obaseki, introduced to us by the outgoing administration of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. Today, we are not asking for anything different. We are simply requesting that we should not allow policy somersault or policy reversals and destabilization of the gains we have achieved over time. This is the case we are making for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Asue Ighodalo, and his running mate, Osarodion Ogie.

Those who preach change are doing so for the sake of it. They come with an illiterate candidate who has not told anyone his plan to address the issues of greatest importance to the voters. Yet they criticize continuity, a continuity based on competence, achievement, and clarity of purpose. Should change or progress be the goal? Change without purpose is like a ship without a rudder – lost at sea.

Any party that cannot supply the credentials and quality needed, especially in these days of hopeless recessions and economic downturns, is not worthy of consideration. We have had the opportunity to appraise the incumbent government’s performance over the last seven and a half years. No single government can totally meet all the needs of its people. The critical question is whether the foundation has been laid, whether there is genuine commitment, whether there are tangible and intangible results to show, and whether that leader is really for the people and delivering the dividends of democracy.

Historically, if we look at where we are coming from as a state and the expectation as a nation, the last seven years plus have shown that the government of Godwin Obaseki has excelled in terms of vision, meeting the expectation of the people, accountability, and relating with persons. He may not have met all the needs of the people, but within the available resources of any government, I think he has a clear pass mark.

Edo State has joined Lagos State as one of the foremost states in Nigeria that other states now like to emulate in several policy choices. The decision the voter faces is whether to continue in this direction or switch lanes to another direction championed by bitter and visionless politicians.

I am optimistic that the people of Edo State will not make a mistake. They understand what it means to stand for continuity. First, it shows appreciation for the good works of the Governor over the last seven and a half years. Secondly, it encourages others to do well. The entire world is currently facing an economic crisis, and the Nigerian economy is not immune. This is the time we need individuals who can stand up, understand the economy, and move whatever segment of society they lead. I am convinced that continuity is the way out.