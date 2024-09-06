Rotarian Ben Dare Unveils Vision for Rotary Club of Akowonjo’s Future

Mary Nnah

The Rotary Club of Akowonjo, District 9111, has installed Rotarian Ben Dare as its 39th President, marking a new chapter in the club’s history.

The investiture ceremony, held on August 4, 2024, at Ostra Hall, Ikeja, Lagos, was attended by district leaders, Rotarians, and friends of Rotary.

In his acceptance speech, President Dare emphasised the importance of unity, collaboration, and commitment to achieving the club’s goals. He praised the outgoing President, Rotarian( Dr.) Esther Amoye, for her leadership and dedication to service, saying, “Dr. Amoye’s passion for service and tireless efforts have set a high standard for all of us to follow, and we are grateful for her exemplary leadership.”

President Dare’s vision for the club is to foster a culture of inclusivity, diversity, and service excellence, harnessing the collective talents and resources of members to address the pressing needs of the community, promote peace and understanding through collaborative efforts, and leave a lasting legacy of service and impact. He emphasized the need for unity, saying, “We come from diverse backgrounds, professions, and experiences, but we are united by a common purpose – to serve others selflessly and make a difference in the world.”

The ceremony featured a fundraising and the induction of the 2024-2025 Board of Directors, with Mr. Olabayo Adebayo, Chief Executive of Thursmay Publisher Limited, as the distinguished chairman of the occasion. The Royal Father of the Day, Oba PAG Olusegun O. Ogunye, Ojutomoro of Abigi Land, and High Chief Oyewusi Babatunji, the Odoofin of Odo Ijesha, were also in attendance.

With President Dare at the helm, the Rotary Club of Akowonjo is poised to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those they serve, inspired by the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self.” His leadership and vision are expected to take the club to new heights, as they continue to serve with compassion, integrity, and dedication.