Confluence University, Gets NUC’s Approval for Medicine, Law, 4 Other Courses

The National Universities Commission has given the Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara, Kogi State the full approval to run Medicine and Surgery, Law and four other programmes.

The four other courses that received the nod of the commission included Physiotherapy, Radiography, Agriculture and Agricultural Engineering.

The state government-owned university, which was established by the former Governor Yahaya Bello administration in 2020, got the approval and consideration of the programmes from NUC through a letter dated September 5, 2024 and addressed to its Vice-Chancellor by the Acting Executive Secretary of the commission, Chris J. Maiyaki.

According to the letter, signed by the Acting Director Academic Planning of NUC, Abubakar M. Girei for the Ag. Executive Secretary and entitled: “Re: Resource Assessment Visit to Proposed Academic Programmes,” the running of the approved programmes will take effect from 2024/2025 academic session.

The commission noted that the approval followed a resource verification visit which was carried out by panels of experts to some proposed academic programmes at the institution.

After assessing the human and material resources available for the establishment of the courses, NUC’s Acting Director Academic Planning, Abubakar M. Girei said in the letter: “I am directed to inform the Vice-Chancellor that the Ag. Executive Secretary has considered and approved the establishment of the full-time mode of the following programmes to be run in the Main Campus of the University with effect from 2024/2025 academic session.

“Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery (MBBS); Doctor of Physiotherapy (DPT); B.Rad. Radiography; B. Agric. Agriculture; B.Eng. Agricultural Engineering and LL.B. Law.

“I am to add that the approval does not cover the part-time mode of delivery of the programme. Before the part-time mode of the programme can commence, a request should be forwarded to the Commission for further processing.

“The programme shall bear only the approved title and nomenclature and any change will require the approval of the Commission. The University is enjoined to provide adequate human and material resources for the development and growth of the approved programme.”