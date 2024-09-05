  • Thursday, 5th September, 2024

UN Women to Facilitate Seed Funding for Coordination Platforms Working on GEWE

Nigeria | 43 mins ago

Oluchi Chibuzor

The United Nations Women, Nigeria, has said it will provide seed funding for coordination platforms working on Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment (GEWE).

According to the UN body, this would help facilitate advocacy drives on gender related issues within the various regions of the country.

The Country Director, Country Representative to UN Women, Nigeria, and ECOWAS, Ms. Beatrice Eyong, disclosed this recently at the Southwest zonal coordination mechanism for GEWE Meeting series 2.0, held in Lagos.

She stressed that with the launch of the quarterly zonal coordination mechanism meeting for GEWE with all the commissioners and leaders of the state ministries of women affairs, networks and coalitions in 2023, more work was needed on critical issues that concerns women.

Eyong, represented by the National Programme Officer, Coordination and Partnership, UN Women, Mrs. Patience Ekeoba, said more coordinated efforts are needed to drive gender issues.

According to her, “We identified and mapped hundreds of coordination platforms working on various GEWE across various thematic areas and using a SWOT analysis we were able to garner information on the status of the existing coordination platforms.

“We brainstormed on how we could work together to get the groups functioning to facilitate the goal of GEWE, especially touching on critical issues that concerns women’s representation, relevant adoption of GEWE bills and funding for GEWE.

“We concluded by supporting states to develop plans that could help create coherence in the ways that GEWE is planned, implemented and coordinated.

“The fund will help to mobilize urgent and sustained action to achieve gender equality and the empowerment (GEWE) of all women and girls.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.