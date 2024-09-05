Shettima Inaugurates $115m Upgrade of APM Terminals W’Africa Container Terminal

Oluchi Chibuzor

Vice President Kashim Shettima yesterday inaugurated a comprehensive $115 million upgrade project at the West Africa Container Terminal (WACT) in Onne, Rivers State.

This monumental investment underscores APM Terminals’ unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s economic growth and solidifies its position as a key trade hub in West Africa.

With the upgrade, APM Terminals reaffirms its role as a key player in lifting global trade and creating opportunities for communities across Nigeria and West Africa.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, represented by his Senior Adviser (Technical), Professor Babatunde Bolaji Bernard; Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Olufemi Oloruntola among others.

The Vice President, who was represented by the Personal Assistant to the President on Subnational Infrastructure (Office of the Vice President), Musaddiq Mustapha, commended APM Terminals for its huge investment in WACT, assured the company that the Federal Government will continue to provide enabling environment for businesses to thrive. He said the $115 million investment in the WACT upgrade will further enhance service delivery at the port, and attract more vessels to the port.

“Nigeria is a country of significant opportunities. APM Terminals’ investment in WACT is a clear sign of the company’s strong commitment to developing ports that are a lifeline to global trade.” He added, “Nigeria will continue collaborating with APM Terminals in the long term to create an environment where businesses participating in global trade can thrive,” the Vice President said.

The upgrade project is a testament to APM Terminals’ vision of lifting standards of efficiency, reliability, and local excellence in Nigeria. It encompasses a wide-ranging transformation, including extensive yard expansion, state-of-the-art equipment acquisition, and a modern office complex. New Mobile Harbour Cranes (MHC), Rubber Tyre Gantries (RTG), and advanced Cargo Handling Equipment (CHE) will significantly reduce turnaround time.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, who also commended APM Terminals for the huge investment in WACT, assured that the Ministry will continue to support terminal operators to modernise the port and reduce the cost of doing business at the nation’s gateway.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, said the WACT upgrade will support the efforts of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to generate more revenue, facilitate trade and curtail the smuggling of harmful and dangerous goods into Nigeria.

The Managing Director of NPA, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, represented by the Executive Director Marine & Operations, Olalekan Badmus commented, “This project is a clear demonstration of our dedication to ensuring our eastern ports, such as Onne, play a more central role in our national maritime strategy. This will ultimately improve our national maritime traffic. First and foremost, I will like to extend our profound gratitude and commendation to the management of West Africa Container Terminal for their substantial investment in this vital infrastructure.”

Chief Operating Officer of APM Terminals, Olaf Gelhausen, said, “This $115 million investment is a bold statement of our faith in Nigeria’s economic potential. As Africa’s largest economy and most populous nation, Nigeria stands on the brink of remarkable growth. We are proud to be catalysts in this journey, transforming WACT into a world-class facility that is lifting standards to drive trade and prosperity across West Africa.”