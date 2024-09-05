Interswitch Group, LASG Continue to Revolutionise Healthcare with Lagos SHIP

Precious Ugwuzor

Following the recent signing ceremony to launch the Lagos State Health Information Platform (Lagos SHIP) platform, Interswitch Group and the Lagos State Government have organised a stakeholders’ engagement forum marking another milestone in the journey towards providing unrestricted healthcare access for Lagos State residents.

Lagos SHIP is a digital healthcare platform designed to boost healthcare services by leveraging Interswitch’s robust technology infrastructure. The platform aims to create a comprehensive health information system that bridges the gap between patients and healthcare providers, offering a seamless and efficient way to access a wide range of healthcare services. Lagos residents will be able to book appointments, pay for consultations, access medical records, and purchase medications with ease using the platform.

In his keynote address, Prof. Emmanuel Akinola Abayomi, Honourable Commissioner for Health, Lagos State Ministry of Health, emphasised the transformative potential of data-driven healthcare solutions, stating that the Lagos SHIP initiative will create enhanced experiences for all healthcare stakeholders and enable residents to access quality healthcare services.

Prof. Abayomi further stressed the importance of collaboration in healthcare, noting,”By embracing the Lagos SHIP, we can streamline healthcare operations, reduce administrative burdens, and make more informed decisions. These improvements translate into cost savings and better resource allocation, ultimately enhancing the quality of care and improving patient outcomes.

“We are living in a time of rapid transformation in healthcare, driven by advancements in technology and a shift towards more informed and involved patients. The Lagos SHIP initiative, a joint effort by the Lagos State Government and Interswitch Group, is designed to revolutionise healthcare services in the state by connecting patients to doctors, streamlining patient care through electronic medical records, and solving operational challenges.”

Dr. Wallace Ogufere, Managing Director of Interswitch e’Clat, stated that Interswitch, through its healthcare subsidiary Interswitch e’Clat, is working with the Lagos State Government to improve health outcomes in the state. As a development partner and supporter of the government’s developmental agenda, Dr. Ogufere envisages a future where the Lagos State health sector will serve as a model not only for other states in Nigeria but across the continent and beyond.

“Through Lagos SHIP, we will support the Lagos State Government in unlocking the potential of electronic medical records, securely leveraging data from public and private hospitals and allied locations. This will facilitate improved experiences for stakeholders across the board, from healthcare administrators to medical professionals and patients.

“By leveraging advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, virtual care, wearables, data analytics, and the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), Lagos SHIP will redefine the way healthcare is delivered, accessed, and experienced,” Dr. Ogufere added.

The Lagos SHIP Engagement Forum was organised to raise awareness for SHIP and its benefits, educate stakeholders on its functionalities, secure stakeholders buy-in and support for SHIP adoption, and address concerns related to data security and privacy in the Lagos health care ecosystem.

The launch of Lagos SHIP underscores Interswitch’s commitment to driving positive change and enhancing healthcare delivery across Lagos State and beyond. Both Interswitch and the Lagos State Government are confident that Lagos SHIP will serve as a catalyst for positive transformation within the healthcare sector, ultimately improving the well-being of millions of residents.