China Pledges More Support for Nigeria’s Infrastructure Devt

•Backs move by W’African country’s trade expansion initiatives

•Tinubu: Africa has huge potential for investments, growth

•Holds bilateral meeting with Chinese Premier, Li Qiang

Deji Elumoye in Beijing and Michael Olugbode in Abuja





China has agreed to continue to support Nigeria’s infrastructural development in sectors such as transportation, ports and free trade zones, for the West African country to achieve integrated development and connectivity.

This pledge was made as President Bola Tinubu disclosed that Africa holds vast opportunities for investments, growth, and development with its vibrant population, productive economy, and natural resources.

These were part of the fallouts of the ongoing visit of Tinubu to China.

The pledge by the Chinese government to Nigeria was contained in a joint statement issued yesterday, between the People’s Republic of China and the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Establishing a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and Building a High-Level China-Nigeria Community with a Shared Community with a Shared Future.

The statement revealed that the two sides agreed to deepen cooperation on the infrastructure connectivity between the two countries, with China proactively supporting Nigeria in developing its domestic infrastructure construction, including transportation, ports, and free trade zones, towards achieving integrated development and connectivity for industries.

The statement noted that the two sides would make joint efforts to fully support Nigeria’s geographical and development advantage in West Africa to establish Africa’s flagship projects on cross-national and cross-regional cooperation.

During the visit of Tinubu to China at the invitation of Xi Jinping and to attend the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), the statement added that the two leaders had a cordial discussion, with an in-depth exchange on China-Nigeria relations as well as international and regional issues of mutual interest.

The two presidents agreed that both countries stood at a new historical starting point as significant representatives of major developing countries and emerging economies.

Their strengthened strategic cooperation would propel a new dynamic for China-Africa relations in the new era and lead the Global South to march together.

According to the statement, to consolidate mutual trust, expand cooperation, and strengthen coordination, the two Presidents agreed to upgrade the China-Nigeria relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and build a High-level China-Nigeria Community with a shared future.

In building high-level strategic mutual trust, the two sides agreed among others to support each other on issues related to their respective core interests and major concerns, particularly sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Chinese side extended its support to the Renewed Hope Agenda of Nigeria and the efforts made by Nigeria to maintain national unity, peace, security, and social stability, as well as promote economic development and improve people’s welfare.

“The Nigerian side firmly adheres to the one-China principle, acknowledges that there is but one China in the world, and the government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory, declaring opposition to any form of ‘Taiwan Independence’ or interference in the internal affairs of China and firmly supports all efforts made by the Chinese government to achieve national reunification,” it stated.

The two sides spoke highly of the leading roles played by FOCAC in advancing the quality of cooperation between China and Africa over the past 24 years since the establishment of FOCAC.

They believed that the successful convening of the Beijing Summit of FOCAC opened a new chapter of unity and cooperation between China and Africa.

The two sides reiterated their firm support to each other in independently seeking a development path that suits their national interest and would further strengthen exchanges on experiences of governance, with Nigeria recognising that under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, the Chinese people have made great transformation through a Chinese path to modernisation, and subscribed to the opinion that the Chinese path to modernisation expands options of development and solutions of practices for mankind in seeking modernisation.

The two parties also commended each other’s efforts towards the prioritisation of sustainable development and economic growth through the implementation of various developmental initiatives aimed at achieving poverty alleviation and enhanced food security.

Nigeria applauded and supported the vision of Building a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind, The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the Global Development Initiative (GDI), the Global Security Initiative (GSI) and the Global Civilisation Initiative (GCI) proposed by President Xi Jinping, with both sides pledging to support each other’s efforts in multilateral affairs, including the UN, the G20 and BRICS, agreeing to support the increased calls for UN Security Council reforms with balanced geographical representation to reflect current geo-political realities.

They also agreed that human rights, including the right to development, are a common cause for all humanity and opposed the politicisation of human rights issues and interference in other countries’ internal affairs under the pretext of human rights.

“China appreciates the efforts of Nigeria in enhancing regional peace and solidarity and promoting regional integration, with a strong emphasis on respecting democracy, good governance, and the rights of citizens.

“China supports the West African countries in addressing differences through friendly dialogue and consultations and to carry forward the regional integration. In this regard, China also urges other international actors to refrain from actions that could turn the region into a space for geopolitical contestation.

“China welcomed Nigeria to expand trade between the two countries through platforms such as the China International Import Expo (CIIE), the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo (CAETE) and the China Import and Export Fair (the Canton Fair), Lagos and Abuja International Trade Fairs, the Annual Nigerian Mining Week and through new channels such as e-commerce and overseas warehouses in China. China supports the import of more quality products from Nigeria into its market.

“Nigeria expressed its willingness to strengthen its partnership with China in the development of energy and mineral resources and to work with Chinese companies to set up plants in Nigeria to meet local consumption and export needs, while China promised to encourage more competent Chinese companies to invest in Nigeria to contribute to the diversified and dynamic development of Nigeria’s economy.

“The two countries showed interest in seizing the opportunities of developing productive capacity to further deepen overall reform and jointly explore cooperation in areas such as digital economy, green development, blue economy and agricultural modernisation, and foster new growth drivers in cooperation,” the statement added.

Nigeria welcomed the Global Initiative for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Governance and Global Initiative on Data Security proposed by the Chinese side and appreciates China’s efforts in promoting the rights of developing countries in artificial intelligence, network, data and other fields.

“The two sides also expressed committed to supporting the WTO focused multilateral trading system, oppose trade protectionism, promote trade and investment liberalisation and facilitation, create a transparent and non-discriminatory business environment for cooperation between the two countries, while equally expressing support for the establishment of more friendly relations between Chinese and Nigerian provinces/states and municipalities with a view to expand and deepen cooperation at the sub-national level.

“China commended Nigeria’s leading role in ECOWAS and its efforts towards bringing stability to the region, it also support Nigeria to play a strong leading role in the regional affairs including fight against terrorism and managing differences, even as the two sides agreed to stay committed to safeguarding peace, security and stability in the region, including the Sahel and Gulf of Guinea,” it stated further.

Meanwhile, Tinubu has disclosed that Africa holds vast opportunities for investments, growth, and development with its vibrant population, productive economy, and natural resources.

Speaking yesterday, at a bilateral meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, in Beijing, Tinubu called for a strategic focus on areas of collaboration that will ensure the relationship remains mutually beneficial.

He said: “Africa is a huge opportunity for economic development. As great people, we are willing to partner for progress and development.

“What is most important will be the focus of FOCAC in areas on which we can collaborate to make the relationship mutually beneficial to all of us.”

Tinubu commended the role of the Forum on China–Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in advancing partnership between Africa and China for mutual development and prosperity.

According to him: ”The African spirit for FOCAC is based upon mutual respect and partnership that promotes development, happiness, peace, and stability for our people. We are in this journey together. We believe that we share common interests, which are investments and development.

”For me, as a Nigerian and as Chairman of ECOWAS, I am happy that the strategic partnership being promoted is acceptable to both sides and this is the way to go.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the Premier said China was ready to work with Nigeria to deliver on the mutual understanding reached by Xi Jinping and Tinubu under the recently established comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations.