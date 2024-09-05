Bread Makers Reaffirm Commitment to Wholesome Products

Dike Onwuamaeze

Following the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) disassociation of itself from the rumour that bread makers are using unwholesome additives, the Premium Breadmakers Association of Nigeria (PBAN) has affirmed its commitment to upholding highest standards of bread production and assured members of the general public that its members adhere strictly to the highest standards of food safety and quality in the production of bread.

The Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, on Tuesday debunked the claim that the agency has raised concern on the use of saccharine in baking bread.

Adeyeye said: “NAFDAC wishes to provide clarification that the content of the video on avoiding bread in Nigeria does not reflect the observation of the agency made during a stakeholders engagement held on Aug.16 in Ibadan.”

The PBAN’s assurances came in the wake of recent video that went viral on the social media, which insinuated that all bread produced in Nigeria are laden with unwholesome baking ingredients and, therefore, unfit for consumption by Nigerians.

A public statement that was signed by the President of PBAN, Mr. Emmanuel Onuorah and the Public & Industrial Relations Officer of PBAN, Mr. Babalola Thomas, said, “as a reputable association, PBAN is deeply committed to upholding the integrity of the bread making industry in Nigeria.

“All our members strictly comply with the regulations and guidelines set forth by the NAFDAC and other relevant regulatory bodies. We ensure that every ingredient used in the baking process is safe, wholesome, and meets the highest quality standards.”