Tinubu: Africa Has Huge Potentials for Investments, Growth And Development

* Holds bilateral meeting with Chinese Premier, Li Qiang

Deji Elumoye in Beijing, China

President Bola Tinubu has disclosed that Africa holds vast opportunities for investments, growth and development with its vibrant population, productive economy, and natural resources.

Speaking Wednesday at a bilateral meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, in Beijing, the president called for a strategic focus on areas of collaboration that will ensure the relationship remains mutually beneficial.

He said: “Africa is a huge opportunity for economic development. As great people, we are willing to partner for progress and development. What is most important will be the focus of FOCAC in areas on which we can collaborate to make the relationship mutually beneficial to all of us.”

President Tinubu commended the role of the Forum on China–Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in advancing partnership between Africa and China for mutual development and prosperity.

According to him, ”The African spirit for FOCAC is based upon mutual respect and partnership that promotes development, happiness, peace and stability for our people. We are in this journey together. We believe that we share common interests, which are investments and development.

”For me, as a Nigerian and as Chairman of ECOWAS, I am happy that the strategic partnership being promoted is acceptable to both sides and this is the way to go.”

The president, who is in Beijing for the ninth FOCAC, expressed his appreciation for the warm reception extended to him and his delegation by the Chinese government.

“I thank you for receiving us warmly. I am happy, despite the jetlag; we were well received and we are ready to move the ball,” President Tinubu further said.

Earlier in his welcome address, the premier said China is ready to work with Nigeria to deliver on the mutual understanding reached by President Xi Jinping and President Tinubu under the recently established comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations.