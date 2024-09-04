MTN Media Innovation Programme Fellows Embark on Study Visit to South Africa 

Chiemelie Ezeobi in Johannesburg, South Africa

The Media Innovation Programme (MIP) cohort three fellows of the School of Media and Communication (SMC) of the Pan Atlantic University (PAU), on Monday embarked on a study tour to South Africa.

The MTN-sponsored MIP, a six month-long intensive training, was birthed three years ago to foster innovation and development, as well as to transform and empower media practitioners to take advantage of technology and innovation to do their jobs better and tell stories that needed to be told.

As part of the Nigerian contingent to guide the fellows in South Africa were PAU SMC Director Professional Education, Prof. Isaac-Ogugua Ezechukwu; Funso Aina, Senior Manager, External Relations at MTN Nigeria; Public Relations Manager MTN Nigeria, Dr. Lakinbofa Goodluck; and Samsideen Akano, SMC Marketing and Coordination.

The first port of call for the 20 fellows was the MTN Group Head Office in Sandton, South Africa, on Monday, where the cohort was immersed in the digital transformation the telecommunications company is driving.

Also on the itinerary was study trip to the University of Johannesburg in South Africa, visits to the South African Broadcasting Station, innovation hubs in South Africa to incubate ideas and a tour of the MTN Innovation lab, amongst others.

In no particular order, the fellows on the study trip include Chioma Chukwuemeka, Lead News, Sapientia International Media Centre; Anthony Obakeye, Producer/Reporter, CNBC Africa; Pius Chidiebere, Anchor, Signature Television; Oluwadunsin Sanya, Senior Content Associate, BellaNaija; and Chiemelie Ezeobi, Group Features Editor, THISDAY Newspaper.

Others include Nkechi Ogbonna, Senior Journalist Reporter, West Africa, BBC, West Africa; Blessing Agbeetan, Assistant Prog Manager, Women Radio 91.7 FM; and Aigbe Augustus, OAP/Producer, Cool FM.

Stephen Angbulu, State House Correspondent, Punch Newspapers; Raahman Toheeb, Editor-in-Chief, Legit NG; Juliet Tontoye Pere-ere, General Manager/Broadcaster, Royals Roots FM; Ebunoluwa Dosunmu, Content Creator; and Ayodele Ayokunle, Managing Director, Rock FM Jalingo and Taraba Truth are also part of the cohort three.

Not left out are Oluwatomisin Amokeoja, Staff Writer, Forbes Africa; Moninkanola Ogidan, News Anchor/Editor/Presenter, Adaba FM; Johnstone Kpilaakaa, HumanAngle; Nifemi Oguntoye, Deputy Head of Presentation, TVC Communications; Prince Osuagwu, ICT Editor, Vanguard Newspapers; Omonike Babatunde, Broadcaster, Bright Broadcasting Ltd; and Lucas Ajanaku, Assistant Business/Head, ICT Desk, The Nation Newspapers.

At the induction of the third edition on May 20, 2024, Tobe Okigbo, MTN Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, said at MTN, they recognise the critical role media play in shaping society, which is why “the MIP is a testament to our commitment to empowering media professionals and fostering innovation in the industry.

“We believe that a free and independent press is essential to a thriving society, and we are dedicated to supporting the development of a vibrant and responsible media ecosystem in Nigeria.

“Through this programme, we aim to equip media practitioners and innovators with the skills and knowledge they need to excel in a rapidly evolving media landscape and to tell the stories that need to be told”.

In week one, the fellows dealt with with Culture, Society and the Media; Ethical Issues for Media Practitioners; The Concept of Innovation and its Imperatives for Media Practitioners; Introduction to Entrepreneurship: Principles and Practices; and Management Principles and Practices.

Others include Branding and Etiquette for Media Practitioners; Media Laws: Principles and Practices Presentation/Interactive Session; and Taxation, Business Policies and Regulations

Week two dealt with ICT and the Media: The Necessary Convergence; Revenue Models: Building a Tech Stack and Optimising Ad Revenue; Communication Management Strategies; Creativity and Innovation;

When Appearance Matters; and Graphic Design for Media Practitioners.

Also, the fellows were enlightened on how the MTN Foundation Has Been Catalysing Change;

New Media, Content Creation and Engagement – Developing Innovation Digital Media Skills; and Sensationalism, Fake News & New Media Tools for Media Practitioners.

Week three began with Telecoms and ICT Landscape in Nigeria; from 2G – 5G; 5G IoT and the Future of Tech Presentation; AI and The Media; Subscription Business Model and on Business Journalism; Building a Digital Economy for Nigeria’s Future; E-Commerce: Business and Revenue Models; Exploring Data-driven Solutions at KPMG; and it ended with an immersive experience at Huawei.

For week four, the fellows tackled Ethical Issues for Media Practitioners; Overview of the Nigerian Economy Presentation; Prognosis into the Future of the Nigerian Economy in the Digital Age; Strategic Planning and Strategy Implementation Skills; Investment Decisions: Operations Management; Emotional Intelligence; and Stakeholder Relations Management.

For the fellows, the immersive experience which began on a high note on Monday has thus far exposed them to the world of digital, bilateral relations between Nigeria and South Africa, as well as MTN’s Sustainability Strategy, amongst others.