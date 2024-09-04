Experts to Discuss Roles of Insurance, Pension at NAIPE Confab

Insurance experts will once again gather to brainstorm on issues concerning the economy of Nigeria. This year’s theme is, ‘Roles of Insurance and Pension Sectors Towards, a $1 Trillion Economy’, a projection targeted by the Federal Government, will form the main trust of 2024 National Insurance Conference organised by the Nigerian Association of Insurance and Pension Editors (NAIPE).

Panelist for the conference have been unveiled recently to include, Managing Director/CEO, Sanlam Life Insurance Limited; Mr Tunde Mimiko, Executive Director, Technical, NEM Insurance Plc (General); Mr. Wale Okunrinboye, Chief Investment Officer, Access Pensions; Mr. Oluseye Olusoga,).

The panelists, comprised of experts from key sectors of the economy including insurance, Pension, and Capital Market. They will discuss and analyse the theme of the Conference .

This year’s edition of the NAIPE conference which is 9th in the series will take place on October 8, 2024, at the Oriental Hotel, Lekki-Ajah Expressway, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The former Commissioner for Insurance/CEO, National Insurance Commissioner (NAICOM), who is also the former Managing Director/CEO, FBS Reinsurance Limited, Mr. Fola Daniel, will chair the conference. At the same time, the Managing Director/Chief Economist, Analysts Data Services and Resources, Dr. Afolabi Olowookere, will deliver the theme paper.

CII London Appoints Funmi Babington-Ashaye as Goodwill Ambassador

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) London has appointed Dr. Babington-Ashaye, as goodwill ambassador, representing Nigeria.

Ashaye, was appointed amongst other top distinguished professionals across the globe.

According to the CII, the goodwill ambassadors are qualified members, experienced in the profession, who volunteer their time to assist its international team.

The Institute said the ambassadors were to assist in promoting professional standards to achieve the building of public trust in insurance.

“They do this by communicating with local businesses, advocating the importance of professional qualifications and sharing best practice to influence sector frameworks. The network of ambassadors will continue to grow,” the CII said.

The ambassadors appointed in Africa are: Dr (Mrs) Funmi Babington-Ashaye, Nigeria; Rev. Asante Marfo-Ahenkora FCII, Chartered Insurance Broker, Ghana; Gigi Chen ACII, China amongst others.

Ashaye who is Chartered Insurance Broker, was the former Managing Director/ Chief Executive of Cornerstone Insurance Plc and NICON Insurance Plc. She is an Alumnus of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute both of Nigeria and United Kingdom.

In addition, she is also a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Insurance Brokers, and a Fellow of the Institute of Directors Nigeria, with a Masters in Entrepreneurship from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) United States of America.

In 2017 she became President/Chairman of the Council of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria, the premier insurance body responsible for promoting skills development and professional conduct among members engaged in the industry. This reinforced her position as a thought leader in the insurance sector in Nigeria.