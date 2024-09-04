Benue to Implement Programme on Safety of Students in Schools

George Okoh in Makurdi

The Benue State government is set to implement the Benue State Safe School and validation of the Standard Operating Procedure for students in Benue schools.

Governor Hycinth Alia disclosed this at a one-day sensitisation programme on the Safe School initiative held recently at the School of Health Sciences Benue State University.

He said the initiative was born out of the need to protect schools from violence, abduction, and other forms of attacks that have become rampant in Nigeria.

He said in 2014, the Boko Haram insurgency led to the abduction of over 270 schoolgirls in Chibok, Borno State, adding that the incident highlighted the vulnerability of schools in Nigeria and the need for urgent action to ensure the safety and security of children in schools.

According to Alia, Nigeria was amongst the 37 countries that joined the Safe Schools Declaration when it first opened for endorsement in 2015 and has since been domesticated, which underscores goverment’s full committment to ensure safety in schools across the nation.

“The Benue State Government is committed to the realisation of the Safe School policy in our state. We recognise that education is a fundamental right and a key driver of development and our administration has made significant investments in education already and is still committed to do more.

He added that Benue’s commitment to safe schools is unwavering, which is why there is a budget allocation already captured for Safe School funding.

“We have established a Safe School Committee, which comprises representatives from various stakeholders, including government agencies, civil society organisations, and security agencies. This committee is responsible for developing and implementing the Standard Operating Procedure for Safe Schools in Benue State.

“Today’s event marks a significant milestone in our journey towards ensuring that our schools are safe and secure. We are sensitizing our stakeholders on the importance of Safe Schools and validating the Standard Operating Procedure for implementation,” the governor said.

He promised that government will work tirelessly with all stakeholders to ensure that children can learn in a peaceful and conducive environment.

The Commissioner for Education, Dr. Fredrick Ikyaan said the state government is committed to providing a conducive learning environment for its students.

He stated that the sensitisation programme is a significant step towards achieving that goal.

He described the safe school initiative as a comprehensive approach that involves all stakeholders, including government agencies, schools, parents, traditional leaders, PTAs and communities.

The commissioner added that the state government has invested in developing the State Security Rapid Response Centre which is under construction.

He said the programme was a crucial step in validating the Standard Operating Procedure for Safe Schools in the state.