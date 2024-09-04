AXA Mansard Appoints Surakat Chief Marketing Officer

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, has appointed Adebola Surakat as the new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) to move the company to a great height.

Adebola’s extensive experience in the insurance industry and her technical expertise in key operational areas of the business over the years will drive the company’s ambition to simplify insurance and increase adoption.

With a remarkable career at AXA Mansard, spanning over 19 years, Adebola has consistently demonstrated her expertise and leadership across various roles. Most recently, she served as the Chief Fulfilment Officer, responsible for claims administration and the development of microinsurance technical processes. Her previous role includes Head of Claims Services, Reinsurance, Technical Risk Survey, and Fraud & Insurance Procurement.

Throughout her career at AXA Mansard, Adebola has held pivotal roles that have shaped her comprehensive understanding of the insurance landscape.

She began her journey in retail sales, managing ban assurance and Agency Distribution channels, where she showed her skills in client relationship management and business development.