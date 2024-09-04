  • Wednesday, 4th September, 2024

AXA Mansard Appoints Surakat Chief Marketing Officer

Business | 32 mins ago

AXA Mansard Insurance  Plc, has appointed Adebola Surakat as the new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) to move the company to a great height.

Adebola’s extensive experience in the insurance industry and her technical expertise in key operational areas of the business over the years will drive the company’s ambition to simplify insurance and increase adoption.

 With a remarkable career at AXA Mansard, spanning over 19 years, Adebola has consistently demonstrated her expertise and leadership across various roles. Most recently, she served as the Chief Fulfilment Officer, responsible for claims administration and the development of microinsurance technical processes. Her previous role includes Head of Claims Services, Reinsurance, Technical Risk Survey, and Fraud & Insurance Procurement.

Throughout her career at AXA Mansard, Adebola has held pivotal roles that have shaped her comprehensive understanding of the insurance landscape.

 She began her journey in retail sales, managing ban assurance and Agency Distribution channels, where she showed her skills in client relationship management and business development.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.