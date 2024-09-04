AFUED Council Appoints Akintunde as Acting VC

The Governing Council of Adeyemi Federal University of Education (AFUED), Ondo State, has approved Dr. Samuel Akintunde’s appointment as the university’s acting Vice-Chancellor.

Before his appointment, Akintunde was the institution’s acting deputy vice-chancellor (administration).

The council also approved the appointment of the Chairman University Transition Committee, Dr. Olufemi Abayomi Olajuyigbe, as the acting deputy vice-chancellor.

The elevation of the two principal officers was contained in a memo dated August 21, 2024, which was signed by the Deputy Registrar, Division of Council Affairs, Mrs. Veronica Akpe.

Council noted that the management, all staff unions, and the student body of the university made the recommendation.

The council also confirmed the appointments of other principal officers of the institution in an acting capacity. They include Mrs. Olufisayo Fakorede as acting registrar, Mrs. Taiwo Adedoyin as acting bursar, and Dr. Mrs. Adeola Afolabi as acting librarian. All the appointments took effect from August 2024.