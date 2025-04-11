Taraba Triumphs at BetKing 3×3 National Wheelchair Basketball 

Taraba State’s men and women’s teams clinched the ultimate titles at the BetKing 3×3 National Wheelchair Basketball Championship, which concluded yesterday at the Indoor Sports Hall in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The high-octane finale left spectators thrilled as Team Taraba dominated both the men’s and women’s categories, showcasing extraordinary resilience and talent. Oyo and Delta followed in the men’s rankings, while Delta and Lagos completed the podium in the women’s division.

“At BetKing, we believe that sports should be accessible to all. We are particularly proud to support para-athletes who continue to inspire us with their strength and determination,” said Managing Director of BetKing, Gossy Ukanwoke.

In the Mixed Doubles, Team Lagos stunned fans with their unity and skill to take home gold, ending Taraba’s streak, who settled for silver. Oyo wrapped up with a commendable third-place finish.

This year’s tournament featured teams from across all zones of the country, a testament to the growing appeal and competitive spirit of wheelchair basketball in Nigeria.

For BetKing, the championship is more than just a sporting event—it is a platform for inclusion, empowerment, and opportunity.

Ukanwoke added: “Wheelchair basketball, and para-sports in general, hold a special place in our CSR focus. We’re proud to champion inclusivity and ensure that no athlete, regardless of their circumstances, is left behind.

“Our commitment doesn’t end here. We will be supporting para-athletes during the upcoming National Sports Festival in Ogun State, and later this year, we will unveil the KingMakers Sports Complex in Ifako-Ijaiye—a world-class facility that aims to empower communities, nurture local talent, and drive grassroots sports development.”