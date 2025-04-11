16 Teams for Seyi Tinubu Citizens Cup Football Tournament in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Sixteen football teams across the 16 local government councils areas of Kwara State have signified their intentions to participate in the forthcoming Seyi Tinubu Citizens Cup Football competition in the state.

The competition will hold between April 12 to April 19, 2025, in Ilorin, the state capital.

The competition, according to THISDAY checks, would also allow the organisers to tap talented footballers from the grassroots and engage youths away from social vices in the society.

The Head of the Organizing Team of the event, Mr. Aliyu Olamilekan Bello, who stated this at a news conference in Ilorin yesterday said that, “Players between the ages 18 and 25 years will participate in the seven-day competition, which is also a scouting platform starting from April 12th. The competition format is purely on knock-out basis.

He commended the State Governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his support and commitment to sports and youth development, describing it as a lifeline for the youth, and a way of building Kwara that strives, not just survive.

Bello equally commended Seyi Tinubu for providing what he said, wasn’t just a football tournament, but a platform, a stage for young Nigerians to rise. He also thanked Otega Ogra for the opportunity.

“Seyi Tinubu understands that football is not just a game, it’s a language that speaks to every dreamer, a bridge that connects aspirations to reality”, he added.

He charged the young athletes to take advantage of the moment, by playing with passion, integrity, and also remember that it’s bigger than winning a trophy.

The State’s Commissioner for Social Development, Dr. Hajia Maryam Nnafatima Imam, described the initiative as laudable and all inclusive, even as she commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for prioritising youth and sports development.

The Executive Chairman of the Kwara State Sports Commission, Mallam Bola Magaji, also described the initiative as fantastic, and a way of getting youths engaged meaningfully.