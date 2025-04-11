Madueke’s Brace Lifts Chelsea into Comfort Zone in Warsaw 

Substitute Noni Madueke scored twice as Chelsea defeated Legia Warsaw 3-0 to take control of their Europa Conference League quarter-final.

Enzo Maresca’s side, the favourites to win the competition, went ahead four minutes into the second half of the first leg in Poland when George reacted quickest to convert the rebound after Reece James’ effort had been parried.

The 19-year-old winger has represented England at under-19s level and is yet to start a Premier League match, although he has featured 10 times for Chelsea in this European campaign.

Substitute Madueke then added a second goal in the 57th minute with a low finish after good work from Jadon Sancho to take the tie away from Legia.

Chelsea missed a 73rd-minute penalty as Christopher Nkunku’s spot-kick was saved by Kacper Tobiasz, although the keeper was beaten again shortly afterwards with Madueke finishing off Sancho’s low cross for his second of the night.

The second leg takes place at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, 17 April with the overall winners meeting either Swedish side Djurgardens or Rapid Vienna in the semi-finals.