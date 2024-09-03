S’African Embassy Denies Junior D’Tigers Visas to FIBA U18 Tourney

The Nigerian Under-18 boys’ basketball players have been denied visas by the South African Consulate at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. This decision has jeopardised Nigeria’s trip to the AfroBasket Men’s U18 competition starting in South Africa today.

The Nigerian boys were scheduled to face Egypt on Tuesday in Pretoria.

The players who trained and camped in Abuja on return from Abidjan are in total shock, tears, and pain as they watch their dreams of being at the FIBA World Championship fade on account of the South Africans denying them entry.

The Vice Chairman of the Youth Development Committee of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Ugo Udezue who is already in Pretoria with the first team was shocked when he was alerted of the development. He sees the development as a total sabotage.

He said on Monday, “First of all it’s rather unfortunate that an African country needs a visa to travel to another African country. Secondly, this is against the spirit of sportsmanship. These kids have sacrificed too much for a visa consular officer to deny them the opportunity to represent Nigeria globally.”