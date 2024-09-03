Post-UTME: UNILORIN Screens 16,097 Candidates for 2024 Admission

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





About 16,097 candidates seeking admission for the 2024 have participated in the just concluded Post-UTME screening exercise of the University of Ilorin.

The screening exercise was held between last Thursday (August 29, 2024) and Saturday (August 31, 2024).

Speaking in Ilorin with journalists on the 2024 screening exercise of the University of Ilorin, the

Director of the Computer-Based Centre (CBT) of the University, Prof. Kamil Rauf, however expressed delight over the seamless conduct of the screening exercise, attributing it to the preparation put in place by the university management.

Prof. Rauf noted that the success recorded in the exercise was as a result of the material and human resources support given to the CBT Centre by the University management under Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN.

According to him, “A major highlight of the Post-UTME screening was the promptness with which the results of the screening exercise were released, a development that excited many of the candidates”.

Prof. Raufu attributed this to high level of technological innovation put in place by the University management.

The Director further noted that the quality of the infrastructure at the CBT Centre impacted positively on internal examinations of the University such as departmental examinations, Institute of Education examinations, Centre for Open and Distance Learning Examination (CODL), remedial examinations and Post-UTME UTME screening.

Prof. Rauf disclosed that the University of Ilorin also conducts police promotion examinations, pension service promotion examinations as well as examinations for the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, Nursing Council of Nigeria, and Agricultural Council of Nigeria, among others.