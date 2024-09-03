Platform Petroleum’s Subsidiary, PNG Gas Gets Three ISO Certifications

PNG Gas Limited, a subsidiary of Platform Petroleum Limited, has successfully achieved three ISO certifications including ISO 9001:2015; ISO 14001:2015; and ISO 45001:2018 Integrated Management System (IMS) Certification of its gas processing system.

PNG implements an integrated quality, health, safety and environmental management system (QHSE-MS) that is embedded in its business management system processes, policies and procedures.

The company is the owner and operator of Egbaoma Gas Processing Plant (EGPP) located at Ebedei, Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State, with processing capacity of 30 million standard cubic feet of wet gas daily.

This certification, according to the company, underscores its commitment to excellence in quality, occupational health and safety, environmental integrated management system, and provision of a holistic framework for managing risks and opportunities.

The Chairman, PNG Board of Directors, Mr. John Anim, congratulated PNG team for the milestone achievement, saying, “the certification supports the pillars of the company’s strategic plan which enabled PNG to deploy global best practices, policies and procedures to deliver sustainable shareholders value and excellent public safety record.”

In his remark, PNG Managing Director, Gabriel Ilenreh, expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for the achievement.

He acknowledged that the IMS certification “was achieved through support of the Board of Directors, and continuous proactive engagement of employees, customers, host communities, regulators and suppliers based on Nigerian regulations and ISO requirements.”