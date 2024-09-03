North Central APC Elders Commend Tinubu, Ganduje for Resolving Benue Crisis

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The North Central APC Elders’ Forum has commended President Bola Tinubu and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, for resolving the political crisis in Benue State.

Chairman, North Central APC Elders’ Forum and former President of the Senate, Senator Ameh Ebute, in a statement, said the dissolution and constitution of the Caretaker Committee in Benue has restored peace to both the party and governance in the state.

The forum further commended the Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, for his role in restoring peace to the APC in the region.

It pointed out that Sule’s recent courtesy visit to Ganduje in Abuja to discuss the interest of the North Central Geo-political zone was a right step in the right direction.

“The forum, however, thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Chairman of our party, His Excellency, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for resolving the political crisis which hitherto bedeviled Benue APC.

“The dissolution and constitution of the Caretaker Committee in Benue has restored peace to both the party and governance in the State,” he said.

Ebute urged all APC governors of the region to emulate Sule in visiting Ganduje to further cement their relationship with the leadership at the center.

While applauding Ganduje for the establishment of the National Progressives Institute, the forum tasked him to include the North Central zone in the leadership of the institute about to be unveiled by the party in a few days time.