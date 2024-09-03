NBA-SBL Announces Historic Leadership Handover at AGC

Following the resounding success of the 2024 Annual Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Business Law (NBA-SBL) held in Abuja in June, the NBA-SBL has officially transitioned its leadership, marking a historic moment in the Section’s 20-year history. Dr Adeoye Adefulu who served as the Chairman of the NBA-SBL in the last two years, has officially handed over the mantle of leadership to Mrs Ozofu ‘Latunde Ogiemudia, who served as his Vice-Chair for part of his tenure; making her the first woman in 13 years and the second woman ever to assume the position of the Chairperson of the NBA-SBL.

The official handover ceremony took place at the Annual General Meeting of the NBA-SBL, at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos, on the 28th of August, 2024, with members and stakeholders in attendance to witness this historic milestone. Reflecting on the significance of this milestone, Mrs Ogiemudia expressed her deep sense of honour in assuming the role, acknowledging the pioneering efforts of previous predecessors, saving Mrs Mfon Usoro, the first female Chair of the NBA-SBL for the last. “It is an honour to follow in the footsteps of Mrs Usoro, and to be the second woman to hold this esteemed position. I am committed to building on the strong foundation laid by my predecessors, as we continue to advance the practice of Business Law in Nigeria”, Mrs Ogiemudia stated.

Dr Adefulu’s leadership maintained the high standards set by past Chairs, while also raising the bar for the future. His tenure was marked by significant achievements, including the launch of the popular Business Law Weekly webinar series that provides free knowledge sharing on various topical issues at 2pm on Thursdays, the successful organisation of a Northern Zonal Conference in October 2023 and an Eastern Zonal Conference in March 2024, and two Annual International Business Law Conferences.