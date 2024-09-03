LASG Retains MoneyMaster as Payment Partner for Ounje Eko

Payment service bank, MoneyMasterPSB, has said that it has been reappointed by the Lagos State Government (LASG) for the Phase 2 of the ‘Ounje Eko’ Food Discount Market, which commenced across the state on September 1, 2024.

Ounje Eko is an initiative by LASG to provide a variety of food items to residents at a discount of 25 per cent. It is meant to bring succor to residents of the state in the midst of steep food prices.

The scheme, which was successfully piloted last March, recommenced on Sunday, September 1, across all the Local Government Areas (LGAs), Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) and in the premises of five tertiary institutions in the state.

“We are excited to partner with the Lagos State Government in the second phase of the Ounje Eko discount markets as this programme aligns with our corporate philosophy of adding value to people’s lives,” MoneyMaster PSB disclosed in a statement.

“The retention of MoneyMaster PSB for the payment programme can be attributed to its excellent performance in the scheme’s first phase due to its secure, fast transaction processing and robust payment channels.