Dangote Refinery to Raise Daily Petrol Supply to 30m Litres by October, Says NMDPRA

Peter Uzoho

Petrol supply from the 650,000 barrels per day Dangote Refinery has been projected to increase from the initial 25 million litres this month to 30 million litres in October.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) stated this Tuesday in a short statement posted on X, adding that it met with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to agree on local crude supply to the Lagos-based refinery.

“At the NMDPRA headquarters in Abuja, NNPCL reached an agreement to commence crude oil sale and supply to Dangote Refinery in local currency.

“The refinery is now poised to supply an initial 25 million litres of PMS into the domestic market this September. And will subsequently increase this amount to 30 million litres daily from October 2024,” the NMDPRA said.

Meanwhile, President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Tuesday announced that the 650,000-capacity oil refinery in Lagos had commenced petrol production with samples of the product displayed to the pubic.

Speaking at the refinery complex, at Ibeju-Lekki, Dangote said the supply of petrol into Nigeria would change the country’s energy landscape.

While appreciating President Bola Tinubu for approving the sale of crude in naira to local refineries, he said many people did not believe that the $20 billion refinery could start petrol production.

He said the capacity would meet local demands and the demands of sub-Saharan Africa.

“Our refinery will eliminate all fuel queues in Nigeria. Our refinery will show the true consumption of Nigeria using our tracker. Your car engines will last longer”, he said.

Dangote assured Nigerians of quality petrol from the refinery, saying “Our quality matches that of America and any other country in the world.

“We are ready to start rolling out petrol within the next 48 hours.”

Dangote said the introduction of Naira for crude will reduce the demand for foreign exchange (FX) by 40 per cent.