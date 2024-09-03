Bolaji Makes Paralympic Games  History,  Wins Bronze in Paris

Nigerian para-badminton player at the on going Paralympic Games in Paris, Mariam Eniola Bolaji, yesterday became the first Nigerian and African athlete to win an Olympic or Paralympic medal in badminton.

She defeated Kozyna Oksana of Ukraine 21-9, 21-9 in the bronze medal match early yesterday morning.

According to President of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria, Francis Orbih, Bolaji’s journey to the medal was a very rough ride. “We are here now with a medal to show for all the effort and investment both on the part of the federation and more importantly from the player herself.

“The path to reaching this remarkable milestone was made possible by a collective of public, private and individual efforts, in which the Badminton Confederation Africa (BCA), Federal Ministry of Sports Development, late Coach Bello Oyebanji, Dina Sarinena, states like Abia and Kaduna states, Corporate organizations like Mikano International, GIG Group and Owu Sportswear all played crucial roles and were very supportive throughout the journey,” observed the BFN President in excitement yesterday.

Orbih describes Eniola’s remarkable victory “as a testament to her unwavering dedication, exceptional talent, and relentless pursuit of excellence. Her hard work and perseverance has paid off, not only for herself but for the entire Nigerian sporting community.”

He therefore on behalf of BFN, extends its heartfelt congratulations to Eniola Mariam Bolaji for her outstanding performance. “Her achievement is a source of inspiration for aspiring athletes across Africa and Nigeria making it a proud moment for us all,” he concluded.