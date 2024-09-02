Zenith Bank’s Basketball League First Phase Opens in Two Centres

Hostilities will begin in two cities today as the 2024 Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League takes centre stage in Akure, Ondo State and Lafia, Nassarawa State respectively.

The Indoor Sports Hall of the Akure Township Stadium is the venue of the Atlantic Conference which has eight teams competing for honours. They Are First Bank, Delta Force, MFM, First Deep Waters, Dolphins, IGP Queens, Bayelsa Whales and Sunshine Angels.

According to the fixtures released by the Nigeria Basketball Federation, First Bank and Delta Queens will meet in the first match of the centre just as the defending champions, MFM will tango with the first Deep Waters.

Also, today in Akure, Dolphins will confront IGP Queens while Bayelsa Whales engage Sunshine Angels.

In the Savanah Conference, City Hall, Shendam, Lafia is the venue for the eight other teams battling for the final slot.

Today, Air Warriors will vie for honours against Titans, Nigeria Customs will face Royal Aces, and Kada Angels will clash with Plateau Rocks just as Nassarawa Babes with tango with the Nigeria Army in the final match of the day.

The first and second phases (expected to start September 22nd) will be competed for in a round-robin format in which four teams from each of the two conferences will book tickets for the final in Lagos with eight teams fighting for the 2024 title.

The Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Adaora Umeoji, has charged all the participants of this year’s competition to embrace the spirit of friendliness and fair play.

“We are aware winners will emerge in the fixtures but we want all of them to uphold discipline, make friends and exhibit their talents in the next few weeks.

“It is always a delight to put smiles on the faces of our women and so far we at Zenith Bank are proud that these ladies are making Nigeria proud in continental and global tournaments,”the Zenith CEO said.

President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Musa Kida, only a few days ago assured stakeholders that all was set for the competition to take off without hitches.