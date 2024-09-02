Schneider Electric, Enactus to Train 1m Students by 2025

Oluchi Chibuzor

As part of their key intervention initiative, Schneider Electric’s and Enactus, an international nonprofit organization, have reaffirmed their commitment to train One million students by 2025 with valuable skills and knowledge.

Through the collaboration, Schneider Electric supports three key initiatives: the core programme, the battery innovation challenge, and a dedicated mentorship programme.

Commenting during the Enactus national finale competition held in Lagos, Access to Education Project Coordinator, Schneider Electric, West Africa, Funmilayo Olakitan said, 12 out of 30 tertiary institutions qualified to present their solutions across the Core Programme and Battery Innovation Challenge categories.

He said, “Schneider Electric sponsored the Battery Innovation Challenge and awarded grants to the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners: The Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), Benue State University, and Kaduna Polytechnic, recognizing their outstanding contributions to sustainable energy solutions. These grants will enable Enactus student teams to refine their pilot projects based on community feedback and provide access to laboratories, technical experts, and other resources necessary to advance their initiatives.”

Speaking also, Marketing Communications Manager, Schneider Electric, Omobolanle Omotayo, said, “by 2025, Schneider Electric aims to have a transformative impact on the lives of one million students worldwide, equipping them with the tools they need to thrive in a sustainable world.”

For the Country Director, Enactus Nigeria, Micheal Ajayi, collaboration with Schneider Electric has significantly strengthened their efforts to connect with students across the nation.