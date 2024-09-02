Remittances: Fidelity Bank Partners Mastercard to Unveil “Fidelity Send”

Kayode Tokede

Fidelity Bank Plc and Mastercard have partnered to unveil a new initiative tagged, “Fidelity Send,” to enhance swift cross-border payments and remittances in Nigeria.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, who was represented by Executive Director/Chief Risk Officer, Fidelity Bank, Mr Kevin Ugwuoke at the launch in Lagos, said that Fidelity Send would allow the bank’s customers enjoy near-instant payments.

She said that, consequently, individuals and businesses using Fidelity Bank branches and digital platforms now had access to near real-time funds delivery to over 60 countries.

She stated that customers would also save up to 20 per cent on their transfers using the initiative.

She explained that through the innovation, customers would be able to send money directly to e-wallets, accounts, cards and cash pick-up.

“Today, we are one of the few banks offering a comprehensive diaspora banking suite that is tailored to meet the financial needs of Nigerians in the diaspora. Our customers have come to rely on our services for seamless international payments and remittances to their loved ones.

“As a bank, we remain committed to delighting our customers with innovative banking solutions. It is in furtherance of this commitment that we have partnered with a global market leader in the payment space -Mastercard, to develop the Fidelity Send payment solution,” she said.

In his remark, the Divisional Head, Product Development at Fidelity Bank, Mr Osita Ede said the collaboration leveraged Mastercard’s extensive global network.

Ede stated that this was to facilitate near-real-time and cost-effective outbound transactions, driving financial inclusion in the country.

Commenting also, Country Manager, West Africa, Mastercard, Ms Folasade Femi-Lawal expressed excitement at collaborating with Fidelity Bank in introducing innovative solutions that offered greater choice, security, and flexibility to individuals and businesses in Nigeria.

Femi-Lawal said through advancements in payment technology, the companies aimed at empowering people and enhancing financial inclusion for millions in underserved communities.