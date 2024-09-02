  • Monday, 2nd September, 2024

MoMo PSB Partners LSSBI Advisory for Seamless Tax Payments

Business | 13 mins ago

Emma Okonji

MoMo PSB has announced a partnership with Leadership Strategy Sustainability Business Innovation (LSSBI) Advisory to enhance financial inclusion and streamline tax payments in Ekiti, Nasarawa, and Rivers states. The collaboration introduces MoMo as the official payment platform for taxpayers, enabling easy and convenient payments via the USSD code *5229#.

The partnership aims to boost compliance, drive revenue development, and promote financial autonomy for marginalised communities. Key stakeholders highlighted the significance of this collaboration in closing the financial gap and promoting economic growth.

With this initiative, MoMo PSB reaffirms its commitment to providing accessible and user-friendly financial services to all Nigerians, particularly the unbanked and underbanked populations. The launch of the USSD code *5229# demonstrates MoMo PSB’s dedication to expanding financial inclusion and promoting digital payments.

Ekiti State officials lauded the partnership, commenting on the convenience of using the MoMo payment platform, while emphasising its potential to increase tax compliance and benefit local communities. The collaboration is part of a broader initiative to empower citizens with financial autonomy, encourage saving, and promote responsible money management.

