LP NTC Accuses Abure of Plans to Hold Illegal Congresses to Cause Chaos in Party

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Labour Party National Transition Committee (LP-NTC),has accused the acting National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure, of attempting to orchestrate unlawful membership registrations, congresses, and a national convention, actions it claimed could lead to chaos and the party’s downfall.

Labour Party’s NTC gave this hint ahead of its expanded national stakeholders meeting on Thursday in Umuahia, Abia State.

The LP-NTC has labelled Abure’s activities as akin to “political leprosy,” suggesting they were legally dubious and bound to result in a nullity.

According to a statement by LP-NTC Chairman, Comrade Abdulwaheed Omar, Abure’s manoeuvres were part of a deliberate strategy to fragment the Labour Party and prevent it from posing a significant threat in the 2027 general election.

The committee further claimed that Abure’s aim was to create disorder and internal conflict, tearing the party apart.

The LP NTC claimed that Abure’s term as national chairman reportedly expired on June 10, 2024, and prior to this, party members suspended him in his local ward in Edo State.

The LP-NTC mentioned that the suspension was formally communicated to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which acknowledged receiving the notification.

The committee further alleged that Abure had aligned with a major ruling political party, seeking support for his planned illegal congresses and convention in exchange for future political favours, such as ministerial and senatorial positions.

The LP-NTC claimd it hasdcredible information indicating that Abure’s faction was receiving financial backing to carry out these plans.

In light of these allegations, the LP-NTC, has called on law enforcement and the media to intervene.