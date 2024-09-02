  • Monday, 2nd September, 2024

Eberechi Eze’s Stunner Earns Crystal Palace Draw at Chelsea

Featured | 8 hours ago

*Diaz scores brace in Liverpool’s 3-0 mauling of Man Utd at Old Trafford 

Eberechi Eze scored a superb equaliser as Crystal Palace drew 1-1 with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues, who thrashed Wolves 6-2 last week, were the better side in the first half, with Cole Palmer firing just wide and Dean Henderson saving superbly from Noni Madueke before Nicolas Jackson broke the deadlock.

The forward finished off a fast counter by Chelsea, tapping in Palmer’s cross at the near post.

Palace were fortunate not to be reduced to 10 men when Will Hughes, on a booking, escaped punishment for a foul on Palmer.

And the Eagles were celebrating soon after when Eze curled a fine strike beyond Robert Sanchez in the Chelsea goal.

Sanchez did superbly to push away Daichi Kamada’s stinging drive and prevent Palace from taking the lead, but Jackson could have won it in stoppage time for Chelsea after going through on goal, but his shot was saved by Henderson.

The draw got Crystal Palace up and running for the season after back-to-back losses, while Chelsea has four points from their three games so far.

Elsewhere, Liverpool maintained their flawless start under new manager Arne Slot as they outclassed woeful Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford.

The visitors were on a different level to United in a win so comprehensive that it will bring renewed scrutiny on Slot’s fellow Dutchman Erik ten Hag, who survived a summer review to win a new contract following last season’s FA Cup win.

Liverpool have barely missed a beat since Slot replaced Jurgen Klopp, recording three straight Premier League wins now without conceding a goal, and this was the most impressive display so far.

Trent Alexander-Arnold had already had a goal disallowed for offside before Luis Diaz struck twice in quick succession just before the interval to put Liverpool in complete command.

Casemiro, who endured a first-half nightmare before being replaced, was the culprit twice as he conceded possession, with Diaz heading home Mohamed Salah’s cross at the far post after 35 minutes before sweeping in the Egyptian’s pass in front of the Stretford End seven minutes later.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.