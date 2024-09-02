Eberechi Eze’s Stunner Earns Crystal Palace Draw at Chelsea

*Diaz scores brace in Liverpool’s 3-0 mauling of Man Utd at Old Trafford

Eberechi Eze scored a superb equaliser as Crystal Palace drew 1-1 with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues, who thrashed Wolves 6-2 last week, were the better side in the first half, with Cole Palmer firing just wide and Dean Henderson saving superbly from Noni Madueke before Nicolas Jackson broke the deadlock.

The forward finished off a fast counter by Chelsea, tapping in Palmer’s cross at the near post.

Palace were fortunate not to be reduced to 10 men when Will Hughes, on a booking, escaped punishment for a foul on Palmer.

And the Eagles were celebrating soon after when Eze curled a fine strike beyond Robert Sanchez in the Chelsea goal.

Sanchez did superbly to push away Daichi Kamada’s stinging drive and prevent Palace from taking the lead, but Jackson could have won it in stoppage time for Chelsea after going through on goal, but his shot was saved by Henderson.

The draw got Crystal Palace up and running for the season after back-to-back losses, while Chelsea has four points from their three games so far.

Elsewhere, Liverpool maintained their flawless start under new manager Arne Slot as they outclassed woeful Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford.

The visitors were on a different level to United in a win so comprehensive that it will bring renewed scrutiny on Slot’s fellow Dutchman Erik ten Hag, who survived a summer review to win a new contract following last season’s FA Cup win.

Liverpool have barely missed a beat since Slot replaced Jurgen Klopp, recording three straight Premier League wins now without conceding a goal, and this was the most impressive display so far.

Trent Alexander-Arnold had already had a goal disallowed for offside before Luis Diaz struck twice in quick succession just before the interval to put Liverpool in complete command.

Casemiro, who endured a first-half nightmare before being replaced, was the culprit twice as he conceded possession, with Diaz heading home Mohamed Salah’s cross at the far post after 35 minutes before sweeping in the Egyptian’s pass in front of the Stretford End seven minutes later.