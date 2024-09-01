Three Finalists Emerge for NLNG Prize

Three finalists have emerged for the 2024 Nigeria Prize for Literature competition sponsored by Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) with a cash award of $100,000.

The shortlisted books are: A Father’s Pride by Ndidi Chiazor-Enenmo; The Road Does Not End by Familoni Oluranti Olubunmi and Wish Maker by Uchechukwu Peter Umezurike.

The finalists were adjudged the top contenders for the prize, out of a total of 163 books entered for the competition. This year’s focus is on Children’s Literature.

In July 2024, 11 selected works were released in a longlist and recognised by the Advisory Board.

The three shortlisted works were selected from this list by a panel of judges; and are all contenders for this year’s prize, which is dedicated to Children’s Literature.

This year’s panel of judges, which is led by Prof. Saleh Abdu of the Federal University of Kashere, Gombe State, includes Prof. Vicky Sylvester and Dr. Osarobu Igudia.

Announcing the finalists, the Chairperson of the Advisory Board, Prof. Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo, emphasised that the Advisory Board and the panel of judges, in selecting the shortlisted books, prioritised excellence and recognised the significant impact the Prize has on young Nigerians.

The Board stated: “A Father’s Pride by Ndidi Chiazor-Enenmo is a touching story that delves into the complex relationship between a father and his children, highlighting their struggles with love, forgiveness, and understanding. Written in clear and accessible language, it captures emotions that resonate deeply with readers.

“The Road Does Not End by Familoni Oluranti Olubunmi addresses the critical issue of child labour in society. The book explores themes of resilience and human connection, emphasising the importance of relationships and the need for continuous self-improvement.

“Wish Maker by Uchechukwu Peter Umezurike is set in a riverine village and combines suspense, engagement, inspiration, and entertainment. It weaves moral lessons and elements of magic realism, captivating young readers. The Board praised its language and meticulous editing.”

The winner will be announced by the Advisory Board on October 11, 2024.