Indians Dominate as Curtain Falls on Lagos Badminton Classic

Indian duo of Kanapuram Sathwik Reddy and Khadkekarr Vaishnavi  have emerged winners of the Mixed Doubles of the 2024 Lagos International Badminton Classic.

They defeated Nigeria’s duo of Shehu Alhaji Aliyu and Ukeh Uchechukwu Deborah in the finals to win the event.

The game which was played on court two of the Sir Molade Okoya Thomas Indoor Sports Hall on Saturday, saw the Indians record two straight wins against Nigeria to win 2-0 (21-12,21-14).

Speaking after the win, both players who were overjoyed about their wins expressed themselves.

“It’s my first time of playing in Nigeria” Reddy began with excitement. “And am glad this game ended very well, we are happy to win and we never expected it would come this easy.”

They however admitted that they were afraid that the home crowd were going to be hostile to them.

“When we reached the final and were going to play Nigeria we thought it was going to be very tough because of the home crowd, but it was not” he said.

Adding her voice a delighted, Vaishnavi also appreciated the warm reception given them by the host country in organizing the tournament.

“I am happy with the environment and reception here, the atmosphere is peaceful and the people are very nice, we feel very happy winning,” she concluded.

The Indians who have dominated the finals of the doubles in previous editions edged Nigeria’s side to win the mixed doubles.

It will also be recalled that Nigeria’s duo of Shehu Alhaji Aliyu and Ukeh, Uchechukwu Deborah reached the finals of this edition without lifting their racket, as they walked over their French opponents who were ruled out due to arm injury.

Earlier, another Indian  player, Samarveer, was responsible for Nigeria’s Anuoluwapo Opeyori’s ouster at the quarter-finals stage of the singles event.

