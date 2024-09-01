Abductions and killings have not only led to significant loss of lives in Nigeria, they are also partly responsible for the hunger and poverty in the country as farmers have abandoned the farms over fear of attacks by bandits.

In one incident in May, bandits attacked two farming communities in Maradun and Tsafe local government areas of Zamfara State where they killed at least 30 farmers.

In March alone, no fewer than 165 farmers lost their lives nationwide to attacks by bandits with 130 of the deaths recorded in Benue State, according to the Association of Nigerian Farmers (ANF) in the state.

For instance, the Zaki-Biam yam market in Benue State, which is the largest yam market in West Africa, has become a ghost of itself due to the invasion of the market by gunmen and attacks on farmers in the state.

But instead of wiping out the poorly-trained and ill-equipped non-state actors and bandits responsible for the nationwide insecurity, the Armed Forces have continuously pledged to defend democracy as if democracy is under threat.

Last Tuesday, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, had during the opening ceremony of the Chief of Army Staff Combined Second and Third Quarters Conference 2024, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, reiterated this pledge that the Nigerian Army would not to allow itself to be used to undermine democratic governance in the country.

The Army chief had given this assurance repeatedly on previous occasions, including at a seminar for Nigerian Army officers in Abuja in March this year, and at the cadet passing-out parade and oath-taking ceremony at the Nigerian Army School of Infantry in Jaji, Kaduna in August last year.

While the commitment of the military to protect democracy should be acknowledged and commended, these repeated assurances are needless; it is heating up the politics.

The repeated assurances create needless fear. Democracy has come to stay.

What Nigerians prefer to hear from the military is a timeline to end insecurity, which is their greatest worry. They want to be free to go about their businesses without being harassed, maimed or killed.