Delta at 33: IYC Lists Expectations, Warns againt Further Politicisation of Ijaw Development

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa



The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has again informed the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori of the expectations of the Ijaw people as the state marks 33 years of its existence, saying they would not accept further political deprivation of the Ijaws in the state.

A statement signed by its spokesman, Binebia Princewell, said the Ijaws as a dominant ethnic group in the state have contributed towards the growth and development of the state politically, culturally, and economically, but ironically, they are still bleeding badly after 33 years of the creation of the state.

It added that the Ijaws in Delta need massive infrastructure development, roads that would link various Ijaw communities across the state.

The statement read: “For us as a council, the 33 years of the creation of the state did not transform the Ijaw landscape. We lack almost all the basic social amenities in Ijaw Riverine communities. Life has been cruel and painful to most people living in the Riverine communities. Going forward, the Ijaws will not accept any further politicisation of Ijaw development in Delta State.

“The Ogulagha/Odimodi road project must not be delayed as these communities are major economic and political backbones in Delta State.

“Your Excellency, Bomadi community is accessible by road, it is a huge commercial hub and it hosts a huge population of Deltans. The community needs a degree awarding higher institution. The Ijaws must not be seen as only important during elections and deprived of benefitting after elections.”

While the council commended the governor for appointing two commissioners in Burutu Local Government Council for the first time and the creation of the Directorate of Riverine Infrastructural Development, it called for the new Directorate should be made a statutory directorate.

The umbrella body of Ijaw youths worldwide, equally called on the governor to send a bill to the Delta State House of Assembly to make the directorate have legislative backing like other agencies.

“It is imperative to remind His Excellency that the Delta State Maritime Polytechnic, Burutu, is yet to have any completed structure on the permanent site. It will be a thing of joy to see Governor Sheriff Oborevwori distinguishing himself from others by paying more serious attention to the growth and development of the institution. The Delta State Maritime Polytechnic, Burutu is the only state-owned tertiary institution in the Ijaw area of the state. Hence, it needs to be properly funded for the Ijaws to have a sense of belonging in the scheme of things.

“It is our strong supplication that the current administration headed by His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Governor of Delta State, must ensure that political appointments and economic distribution of resources are done to equally benefit Ijaws in the various Local Government Councils areas in the state.

“Finally, the Ayakoromo bridge, Bomadi/Ohoro projects, must not be delayed for too long. They are projects that were ignored by previous administrations. These projects are very dear to the Ijaw people in Delta State,” the statement added.