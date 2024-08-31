UBA Spokesman, Ramon Nasir Mother’s Funeral Ceremony Holds Sept. 7

Agnes Ekebuike

The Muslim burial ceremony for Musiliat Amoke Falade, the Iya Oba of Imasayi Kingdom, Yewa, Ogun State, who died at the age of 86 will hold on September 7.

A statement from Ramon Nasir, the Group Head, Media and External Relations of Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc., on behalf of the royal families of falade, Kuoye, Nasir and Rasaq, said the burial ceremony after 40 days Fidau will take place at Alamuwa Grammar School Ado-Odo, Ado-Odo/Otta Local Government, Ogun State, by 12 noon.

The deceased who died on Thursday morning, July 25 at Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos, was buried on Friday, July 26 at her residence at 11 Oredola Estate, Okepadi, Ado-Odo, Ogun State, according Muslim rites.

Late Falade, a.k.a Olowoletiasho, was installed as the Iya Oba of Imasayi in 2021 following the installation of Oba Olalekan Kuoye as the Olu of Imasayi Kingdom.