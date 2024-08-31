Taraba, Algorand Sign MoU on Training of Youths in Blockchain Technology

Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

The Taraba State government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Algorand Foundation to train 100 youths in the state in blockchain technology and software development.

The training, which commences Monday in Jalingo, is aimed at introducing the youth in the state to the latest innovations in blockchain technology and equip them with skills on software development.

Speaking on the occasion, the state Governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas, stated that the state is willing to partner with organisations that can train and enhance the skills and capacities of youth in the state in technological innovations.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Aminu Alkali, the governor noted that the collaboration between the state and Algorand Foundation would improve competitiveness in local technology and impact positively on the growth of the state and national economy.

He enjoined the beneficiaries of the programme to take advantage of the opportunity to empower themselves with the relevant skills that would transform their lives and open windows of opportunities for them.

According to him, “Our administration is prepared to collaborate with any organisation that can enhance the skills of our youths in technological innovations because we cannot afford to be left behind in technological advancement,” he said.

The state’s Commissioner for Digital Economy and Innovation, Gideon Nonso, disclosed that Taraba is the second state in Nigeria after Plateau State to benefit from the programme being conducted by the Algorand Foundation.

Describing the training as timely, the commissioner revealed that the state has already put machinery in motion to establish a technology village in the state which would serve as a catalyst for technical advancement in the state.

He however declined to reveal the financial commitment of the state government and the Foundation, as he maintained that the value derivable from the training programme cannot be financially quantified.

The Country Head of Alogorand Foundation, Benjamin Onuoha, described blockchain technology as a very powerful technology and database that can be deployed to do a lot of things ranging from decentralized and secure identity and sharing of information in a secured and very fast manner.

Other uses of blockchain, according to Onuoha, is to tackle the problem of piracy and counterfeiting as it can be used to determine the authenticity of goods particularly in the pharmaceutical sector, as well as in supply chain management to reduce fraud and promote transparency.

He however stressed that the main objective of the training programme is to train software developers in the state on how to create software solutions that would impact positively on the economy of the state.