Police Get Eight New AIGs as PSC Elevates 684 Officers to Their Next Ranks 

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC), yesterday, announced the elevation of eight Commissioners of Police to the rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police, while 15 Deputy Commissioners of Police were promoted to the next rank of Commissioners of Police.



The commission also noted that 52 Chief Superintendents of Police were also promoted to Assistant Commissioners of Police, 525 Superintendents of Police promoted to the rank of Chief Superintendents of Police and 84 Deputy Superintendents promoted to Superintendents of Police.

A statement by Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, said that ASP Patrick Ebhodahe was also promoted to the next rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Ani disclosed that the first plenary meeting of the new Board of the Police Service Commission took place yesterday with the promotion of 684 senior police officers.



He said the eight Commissioners of Police and 15 Deputy Commissioners were subjected to some form of assessment/examination, a condition now precedent for their promotion to the new ranks.

The Chairman of the Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd), said the officers must engage in deliberate self development through constant knowledge acquisition so as to be ready and equipped to face the challenges of 21st century policing.



Argungu said henceforth police officers must be subjected to formal examination before consideration for their promotion stressing that it is a requirement imposed on all federal civil and public servants by the public service rules, adding that police officers will not be an exemption.

The Chairman said the commission must also ensure that promotions in the police will be merit based and predictable. He assured that the commission will not for any reason delay the promotion of deserving officers but insisted that it must be earned.



He congratulated the promoted officers on their new ranks and called for greater dedication to the service of their fatherland.

Argungu said they must be deliberate, committed and focused in the fight against insurgency and banditry in the country and charged them to go and free the nation from all forms of insecurity.



The eight commissioners promoted to the next rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police include “CP Benneth Igwe; Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Command; Suleiman Mohammed Abdul, acting Assistant Inspector General of Police, PAB, Force Headquarters Abuja; CP Augustina Nwuka Ogbodo, CP Ebonyi State Command; CP Stephen Olanrewaju, CP Admin, Works, Force Headquarters Abuja; CP Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, CP Abia State Command; CP Fayoade Adegoke Mustapha, CP Lagos State Command; CP Adegboyega Funsho Adegboye, CP Admin, FID, Abuja and CP Mohammed Bala Labbo, CP Communication DICT Force Headquarters, Abuja.

“The 15 Deputy Commissioners of Police elevated to substantive Commissioners of Police are; DCP Innocent Ifeanyi Emenari, DCP State CID Taraba State Command; DCP Betty Enekpen Otimenyin, DCP DFA, Zone 5 Benin; DCP James Iroegbunam Nwokolo, DC DFA, Edo State Command; DCP Felix Nka Oben, DC Federal Operations, Force Headquarters Annex Lagos; DCP Olusegun Eyitayo Omosayin DC Armament, Directorate of Operations, Force Headquarters Abuja; DCP Ugobueze Ogbodo, Deputy Commandant, Police Detective College Enugu; DCP Ohagwu Felix Ndukwe, DC Department of Operations, Zone 11 Osogbo and DCP Taylor Lennox Olarewaju, DC, CCR, Lagos State. Others are; DCP Sa’adatu Ismaila, DC Anti Human Trafficking Annex Lagos; DCP Olabode Adeleye

Akinbamilowo, Deputy Force Secretary (DFS11), DCP Regina Cosmas Udoette, DC Department of Finance and Admin, Akwa Ibom State Command; DCP Francis Omatimeyin Gbiwen, DC, State CID Edo state Command; DCP Afolabi Wilfred Olatokunbo, DC Department of Finance and Admin, Delta State Command; DCP Ohiozoba Oyakhire Ehiede Acting CP Legal, FCID Force Headquarters Abuja and DCP Anthonia Adaku Uche-Anya, DC, Department of Finance and Admin FID”.

The commission had conveyed its approval to the Inspector General of Police for Implementation and further necessary action.