Nottingham Forest Willing to Let Emmanuel Dennis Leave

Super Eagles striker, Emmanuel Dennis may bid farewell to wweee as Nottingham Forest are ready to allow the Nigerian leave to beat yesterday’s summer transfer window.

Since Dennis left Watford for Nottingham Forest two seasons ago, it has been topsy-turvy for him. The 26-year-old forward impressed at Watford just a season before he joined the Tricky Trees, but he has not been able to reach those heights since then.

Due to his lack of game time, Dennis spent the first half of last season at Turkish club Basaksehir. However, it turned out to be a bad move, as he spent more time on the bench than on the pitch.

He then moved to Watford in January this year. He was quite decent with the Hornets, as he produced four goals in 17 English Championship games.

Dennis returned to Nottingham Forest this summer, following the expiration of his loan deal at Watford. But since he returned, his future has been in the balance.

It seemed like he had gotten himself a place in Nuno Espirito Santo’s good books after he started in their first two pre-season games. However, it has gone south since then as he has not made the matchday squad in their last six games.

Now, according to Nottingham Post, Dennis has to find a new club because he is not in Espirito Santo’s plans for the season. Nottingham Forest are also willing to let the Super Eagles star leave to create some space in the squad.