  • Saturday, 31st August, 2024

Nottingham Forest Willing to Let Emmanuel Dennis Leave

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

Super Eagles striker, Emmanuel Dennis may bid farewell to wweee as Nottingham Forest are ready to allow the Nigerian leave to beat yesterday’s summer transfer window.

Since Dennis left Watford for Nottingham Forest two seasons ago, it has been topsy-turvy for him. The 26-year-old forward impressed at Watford just a season before he joined the Tricky Trees, but he has not been able to reach those heights since then.

Due to his lack of game time, Dennis spent the first half of last season at Turkish club Basaksehir. However, it turned out to be a bad move, as he spent more time on the bench than on the pitch.

He then moved to Watford in January this year. He was quite decent with the Hornets, as he produced four goals in 17 English Championship games.

Dennis returned to Nottingham Forest this summer, following the expiration of his loan deal at Watford. But since he returned, his future has been in the balance.

It seemed like he had gotten himself a place in Nuno Espirito Santo’s good books after he started in their first two pre-season games. However, it has gone south since then as he has not made the matchday squad in their last six games.

Now, according to Nottingham Post, Dennis has to find a new club because he is not in Espirito Santo’s plans for the season. Nottingham Forest are also willing to let the Super Eagles star leave to create some space in the squad.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.