  • Saturday, 31st August, 2024

Boko Haram and Poverty

Life & Style | 2 hours ago

Two words. Four syllables. Arrested development. Strife. Poverty. Death. Boko Haram goes beyond a posse of rag-tag terrorists hiding out in the Nigerian bushes and doing proselytization laced with sexual violence and kidnappings plus murders. Boko haram is a prescribed way of life for millions of people who do not know any better.

Even for those who should “know better,” Boko Haram brings reassurance in the form of some sort of religious elixir in a fast-changing world with Westernisation theme. In reality, this should not be so. Westernisation is rigged to improve the quality of life of mankind. How did Japan become the economic behemoth it is today? Ditto South Korea.

China has latched on. Only laggards want to still hold on to grime-covered homesteads and streets with sewage-flow everywhere because there are zero sanitation facilities for expanding urban centres. Check out Northern Nigeria.

Sunday Adole Jonah

Department of Physics, Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.