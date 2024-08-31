Boko Haram and Poverty

Two words. Four syllables. Arrested development. Strife. Poverty. Death. Boko Haram goes beyond a posse of rag-tag terrorists hiding out in the Nigerian bushes and doing proselytization laced with sexual violence and kidnappings plus murders. Boko haram is a prescribed way of life for millions of people who do not know any better.

Even for those who should “know better,” Boko Haram brings reassurance in the form of some sort of religious elixir in a fast-changing world with Westernisation theme. In reality, this should not be so. Westernisation is rigged to improve the quality of life of mankind. How did Japan become the economic behemoth it is today? Ditto South Korea.

China has latched on. Only laggards want to still hold on to grime-covered homesteads and streets with sewage-flow everywhere because there are zero sanitation facilities for expanding urban centres. Check out Northern Nigeria.

Sunday Adole Jonah

Department of Physics, Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State