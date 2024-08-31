Again, Police Summon Joe Ajaero for Interrogation on Alleged Criminal Conduct

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force have extended yet another invitation to the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, and General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja for interrogation.

In a letter of invitation sighted by THISDAY yesterday, the two labour leaders were summoned to appear before the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Force Intelligence Department (FID), Abuja .



In a letter signed on behalf of the Deputy Inspector General, Force Intelligence Department by Commissioner of Police Ibitoye Rufus Alajide, dated August 28, 2024, and addressed to Ajaero, the police said, ” In furtherance to the investigation on alleged criminal intimidation, conducts likely to cause a breach of public peace and malicious damage to properties in which you are featured.



“You are requested to come with Mr. Emmanuel Ugboaja for an interview with the Deputy Inspector General of Police, FID through the undersigned, at SPO Room, Second Floor at the FID Complex, Shehu Shagari Way, Opposite Force Headquarters, Area 11, on Thursday, September 5, 2024 at 11 am”.



After swooping on the headquarters of the labour movement the previous week, the Police followed up by inviting Ajaero for, “interview on charges connected to alleged criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, reasonable felony, subversion, and cybercrime on Wednesday, August, 22, 2024.



The apex labour centre had written back to the Police authorities seeking a shift in the date and to allow Ajaero appear a week after, on Thursday August 29.

After a week of tension, involving verbal exchanges between the NLC and Police, Ajaero finally turned up before the Police investigation team on Thursday and was drilled and left to go.



However, suspecting foul-play, organised labour including the NLC, Trade Union Congress (TUC) and their affiliates mobilized members nationwide to hold peaceful procession and to be on alert in case the Police decides to detain Ajaero.