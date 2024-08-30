Tinubu Canvasses Stronger Bilateral Relations Between Nigeria, Brazil

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has expressed Nigeria’s commitment to working closely with Brazil to strengthen bilateral relations and advance shared priorities, welcoming the country’s presidency of the G20 in 2024.

Receiving the Letter of Credence from the Brazilian Ambassador to Nigeria, Carlos Jose Areias, at the State House, Abuja yesterday, the President said: “We have a long history of bilateral and cultural relations with Brazil. You must see Nigeria as your second home and explore the abundant economic opportunities in the country.



‘’I have been talking to some of my Brazilian friends concerning the prospects of investing in dairy farming in Nigeria. We are eager to push these investments forward.

‘’In my recent discussions with President Lula, we agreed to energize the economic development of our two countries, and I look forward to continuing that collaboration”.



Tinubu called on the new Brazilian Ambassador to Nigeria to prioritize the establishment of direct flights between Nigeria and Brazil.

The president reiterated his discussions with his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on the matter, in February, 2024, on the margins of the African Union Summit, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Earlier in his remarks, Ambassador Areias said President Lula was looking forward to welcoming President Tinubu to the G20 Leaders’ Summit scheduled for November 18 and 19, 2024, in Rio de Janeiro.



He also conveyed Lula’s invitation to Nigeria to join the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty.

He explained that the initiative, based on the value of food security, is the main proposal of the Brazilian presidency at the G20 to eliminate extreme poverty by 2030.

‘’I am in a country similar to Brazil, and I feel very much at home here with the culture, music, and people of Nigeria. I will do whatever I can to improve Brazil-Nigeria relations. Ten years ago, the volume of trade between our two countries was in the region of $10 billion, and I will work hard to improve on the number.

‘’Africa is top priority for Lula and Nigeria is the most important country for us,’’ the Brazilian envoy said.

Tinubu also received the Letter of Credence from Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Vice-Admiral Seth Amoama (rtd).

The president commended Ghana’s active participation in ECOWAS and reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening relations with its West African ally.

‘’You must feel at home in Nigeria. Our doors are always open and I wish you a pleasant stay in the country,’’ the President told the High Commissioner and former Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) of Ghana, who is an alumnus of the University of Ibadan and fellow of the National Defence College, Abuja.

Amoama expressed Ghana’s steadfast support to Nigeria’s leadership of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

‘’We will continue to support the able leadership of President Tinubu in every way possible,’’ the Ghanaian envoy said.