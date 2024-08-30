THE NEW TRIBE AND MOTHERLAND



GUEST COLUMNIST BY PATUTOMI

Of the 14 intervention cohorts of the new tribe eight of the cohort leadership teams have been quite active pre-inauguration scheduled for October 1 2024. A report on the goals and activities of these cohorts present a sense for the state of the motherland.

The cohorts of Values Proselytization; Healthcare; Skills and Education, Ubuntu Community intervention, the Diaspora for national renewal cohort, Elections Reform, Public Accountability, Public policy and economic growth, and Infrastructure, have been the most actively engaged in evaluating the state of the motherland and options of interventions that will bring renewal.

A summary of the kernel of discussion on the platforms of these cohorts constitute a report on the state of the motherland on the subject area of cohort interest..

Healthcare

The six co-chairs of healthcare cohort and the eight others in the leadership council continue for healthcare constitute a model to cheer about with 4 Women and two men, four physicians, one pharmacist, and one celebrated Nurse practitioner, located in Atlanta, Georgia; Los Angeles, California, The UK, Abuja , Kano and South Florida they point proudly to one in their 14 member leadership council who this year established medical support outsourcing now employing more than 100 professionals in Lagos servicing US Medical Centers in an outsourcing model that plans to expand the Nigeria call Centre to more than 1000 employees by next year with consequential inflow of US dollars to service Nigerian operations.

The co-chairs are led by Atlanta based Cardiologist Dr Abiodun_ Olatidoye and include Dr Acho Emeruwa, Dr Zainab Bagudu, Dr Lorretta Oduwa Ogboru-Okor, Zahrau Ibrahim, and Dr Tonia Agbanufe.

The cohort recognizes that progress without strong healthcare is improbable , pointing to the work of Princeton University Nobel Prize winning economist who wrote The Great Escape – Health Wealth and the origins of inequality.

Great development initiatives the cohort recognizes will come to nothing if those driving it face debilitating challenges. The cohort is therefore committed to canvassing new approaches to advancing primary healthcare, massive public education on both communicable and non-communicable disease burdens and the use of telemedicine to bring to the people both altruism driven charity care and affordable care. It also plans rotation of world class caregivers in the Diaspora using international standard facilities on ground in the motherland.

The cohort laments the return of Cholera and Malnutrition is major concerns of now in the motherland and urges more support for the agenda of the policy team at the Center in Nigeria even though it recognizes that decentralization and the principle of subsidiarity is key to getting healthcare strategy effectively implemented.

The cohort commends one of its own Dr Ben Okwara for the Call Centre initiative and other Doctors in the Diaspora commuting routinely to Nigeria to offer care as part of giving back. It praised the commitment of Diaspora to Medical Missions and committed to helping structure missions to be able to offer continuing care beyond the luck of running into a mission surgery that alleviates a life- threatening condition.

Values and Progress

The cohort on Values proselytizing staying true to thenewtribe mantra that values shape human progress regrets that the values crisis in the land in which corruption is pervasive, merit is given scant consideration as nepotism reigns

The cohort notes that the near collapse of culture manifests itself iin the disconnect between state and the people as evidenced by the poverty capital of the world title being reinforced by food price inflation dragging many into abject poverty while the presidency is ordering new Presidential Jets, Luxury Yacht and building new luxury mansions for government officials.

It notes the need for a revitalization of the National Orientation Agency to prioritize personal integrity, the work ethic, inclusion and regard for the dignity of the human person as core values in the consciousness of citizens.

The cohort plans to canvas the upgrade of civics education at primary and secondary schools levels and a revival of leadership development initiatives like the Boys Scout, Girls Guide and Man’O War.

Public Accountability

The cohort is sad that many presume the failure of institutions of transparency and public accountability are designed to malfunction and then or function with little care for justice.

It called for a forensic audit of the accounts of the NNPC. It also called for a reward system celebrating honest service that promotes accountability and desires that civil society specialize in monitoring particular agencies.

Infrastructure

The leadership of the cohort which parades people who have had senior executive positions in the biggest political infrastructure firms in North America such as Dr. Engr Adiele Nwankwo and Soji Tinubu,in Atlanta, Arc Philip Njowusi in Washington DC, and in Abuja Dr Eng Halimat Adediran and Dr (Arch) Peter Agada with Engr Ajiri Aluta in Port Harcourt has offered a comprehensive plan which is on the platforms of thenewtribe for gra nular discussions

The Policy team in its deep probe into the current chaotic state of policy points us to the essence of citizenship

1. Prof. Pat Utomi

2. Mr. Olufemi Awoyemi

3. Mr. Salvation Alibor

4. Mr. Obi Ajuga

5. Hon. Rea Agazuma

6. Engr. Olohimal Juliet

7. Mr. Chidozie David Okonkwo

8. Dr. Tony Agbonasevbaefe

9. Mr. Cheta Nwanze

10. Eshomomoh Ogene

11. ⁠Abdulkarim Ibrahim

12. ⁠Nasser Sidi Alli

deserve our acknowledgment for their work in the policy team

CONCLUSION

The ferociously non-partisan movement that is people rooted and service cultured but partisan for the citizen declares the nation is in poor health. Just like the conscience is an open wound that only truth can heal we know our country is challenged and only citizen action can reclaim it for the people.