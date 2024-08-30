GAIN Partners FG, NGOs  to Tackle Nutrition Challenges

*Holds capacity building workshop for SMEs

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja



The Country Director of Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), a Swiss-based foundation, Dr. Michael Ojo, has pledged that the organisation was determined to tackle issues associated with nutrition in Nigeria in collaboration with the Federal Government and some development partners.

Ojo stated this when GAIN hosted the various Enterprise Support Organisation (ESOs) for Nutrition in Africa in Abuja yesterday.



The theme of the workshop was “The Role of ESOs in Transforming Food Systems in Nigeria”

Ojo told the participants that GAIN aims to make healthier food choices more affordable, accessible and desirable.

The occasion brought together, critical stakeholders from across the nutritious food supply chain in sub-Saharan Africa.

Ojo said the one-day event, was designed to empower ESOs to integrate effective nutrition strategies into their support for Micro, Small And Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).



He said GAIN’s shared mission was to ensure that nutritious, safe, and affordable food is accessible to all, especially the most vulnerable populations in Nigeria.

He said: “Through our work, we aim to transform food systems to make healthier diets accessible to all people, especially those most vulnerable to shocks.

“By 2027, we aim to have improved the access of 1.5 billion people to nutritionally enhanced staple foods, enhanced the diets of 25 million people, and support nature-positive food system transformation across the countries where we work.



“In Nigeria and across the continent, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) are the backbone of our food systems. These are the farmers, aggregators, food processors, distributors, and retailers who bring food from the farm to our tables.



“However, these MSMEs often face significant challenges, from limited access to finance and markets to inadequate technical knowledge and infrastructure. This is where ESOs come in. By 2050, it is projected that Nigeria will have twice as many months to feed.



“With the prospect of our country doubling its geographic size by then to cope with the food requirements of this increased population. ESOs have a crucial role in encouraging and supporting MSMEs to adopt new technologies and innovative practices.

“Whether it is in sustainable farming techniques, advanced processing methods, or digital platforms for distribution, ESOs can guide MSMEs in integrating these innovations into their operations,” he said.



Participants on the occasion, engaged in in-depth discussions, networking opportunities, and actionable insights aimed at transforming food systems to better meet nutritional needs in Nigeria.

The project, according to her, is being implemented in six African countries — Nigeria, Benin, Uganda, Ethiopia, Mozambique and Tanzania.