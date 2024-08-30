ECOWAS, WFP Provide $1.6m to Fight Malnutrition, Poverty in N’west

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The sum of $1.6 million has been provided by the Economic Community of West African States State (ECOWAS) Commission and the World Food Programme (WFP) to fight the rising malnutrition and poverty in Katsina and Sokoto States brought about by the surge in banditry and internally displacement in the North-west.

Donation of palliative to the North-west by the WFP is expected to increase to the troubled region as a total of 5,00O metric tonnes of wheat donated by the Ukrainian government is scheduled to be received weekend.

The Deputy Head of Programme WFP, Manuela Reinfield, made the disclosure on Friday at the launch of the second phase of the ECOWAS, WFP, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affair Stabilization Project for 2024/2025 in Katsina.

Reinfield, while noting that the project took off at the right time, given the deteriorating food security situation and insecurity situation in the North-west, said the Stabilization Project aims at providing monthly cash transfer support of N11,500 to about 14,500 beneficiaries in both Katsina and Sokoto States for the next six months.

She revealed that nutritious food comprising corn-soya blend, to pregnant and lactating women and their children under two years to prevent malnutrition will also be distributed in both states.

She added that Katsina and Zamfara States will get unconditional food assistance with the wheat grain expected to arrive in the country from Ukraine on Sunday.

The Permanent Representative of Nigeria in ECOWAS, Ambassador Sani Nuhu, explained that the regional bloc, which had established a Stabilization Fund to assist victims of terrorism and banditry in the region, decided on the humanitarian assistance to the North-west because of the sad situation

He said: “ECOWAS Commission came up with the idea of setting aside $1 million to

be given to Nigeria every year to come up with a programme on providing social alleviation initiatives to victims of insecurity in the North-east and the North-west.”

He said ECOWAS had selected WFP as the implementing partner so as to ensure that the assistance gets to the intended beneficiaries.

On his part, the Kastina State Governor, Dikko Umar Radda, commended ECOWAS, WFP and Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs for the support, saying the project will empower and transfer best practices to the state institutions during implementation as there will be room for continuity and technical collaboration even after the expiration of the project

He assured the audience that the state will be ready to provide conducive environment for continuous partnership with the donor partners.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Olumuyiwa Enitan, in his remarks, stated that beneficiaries of the programme were carefully selected in line with global practices as they are the most vulnerable in the state

He said 14,694 vulnerable population has been selected from Katsina and Sokoto State, with 7,347 beneficiaries selected across two local government areas of Katsina State.

He disclosed that the gesture was with the intention of ensuring a future where peace, stability and prosperity become a reality.