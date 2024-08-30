Andersen Global Strengthens African Platform with Addition of Boston Advisory Limited in Nigeria

Andersen Global enters into a Collaboration Agreement with Lagos-based investment banking firm Boston Advisory Limited, adding breadth to its platform in Africa.

Boston Advisory Limited, established in 2013 and licensed in 2013 by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has built a strong reputation within the Nigerian investment banking sector. The firm has executed numerous transactions in the debt capital and equity capital markets over the past decade. The firm’s track record is underpinned by the company’s experienced professionals, who possess more than nine decades of deep industry knowledge and a wealth of experience in capital raising, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic advisory.

“The collaboration between Boston Advisory Limited and Andersen Global marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for our firm and represents a significant milestone in the investment banking industry,” said Olufunso Popoola, Mmanaging Directorpartner of Boston Advisory Limited. “This collaboration is a testament to our ongoing dedication to providing our clients with unparalleled expertise and comprehensive solutions. We look forward to leveraging Andersen Global’s the member and collaborating firms’ vast resources to deliver even greater value to our clients.”

Andersen Global Chairman and CEO Mark L. Vorsatz added, “Boston Advisory Limited competes with leading firms in Nigeria and has developed a strong position in the market. They are an outstanding team committed to stewardship and maintain exceptional client relationships. Our natural synergy and their extensive experience in Nigerian capital markets bring great value to our clients.”

