Soludo: We’re Prioritising Youth Devt to Make Anambra Skill Hub of Africa

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has said that his government is prioritising youth development with the aim of making the state the largest skill hub in Africa.

The governor spoke yesterday at the International Convention Centre in Awka, the state capital, during a master trainer value reorientation workshop for business owners.

The workshop was organised to train 620 business men and women who will receive funds to expand their business and also train 8,000 youths in the state in a programme tagged: ‘One youth two skills’.

Anambra State Commissioner for Youth Development, Hon Patrick Aghamba, who represented Soludo at the training, said the programme was in its second phase, and that the aim was to make Anambra State the largest skill hub in Africa.

Aghamba said: “This event is organised to enable the master trainers to know what the vision of the governor is for this programme, and to drive it, in line with his manifesto.

“The trainers need to acquire the positive mindset needed to drive the vision and other requirements that will help them deliver results. Governor Soludo believes that the youths are not the leaders of tomorrow, but should be the leaders of today. He is giving youths opportunities to thrive.

“This programme is targeted at turning Anambra State into the biggest skill hub in sub-Saharan Africa with all youths having employable skills. We trained 5,000 youths in the first phase of this programme. In this phase we are training 8,000 youths, and by the time we continue to its fourth phase, every youth in the state would have acquired two skills that will make them independent.”

THISDAY gathered that the 620 master trainers are established business people in various skills, who will receive trainees and train them on their various skills, while the state government has mapped out N3.5billion to empower them as seed capital.

It was also gathered that some of the skills that youths will be trained on include: metal fabrication, clothes making, hair dressing, aluminum fabrication, cake making and several other skills.

The workshop featured paper presentation by several experts on how to run their businesses professionally and taking attendance from their trainees to ensure maximum impact.